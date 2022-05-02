Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are the Coolest Parents at the Met Gala

Leave it to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to turn the 2022 Met Gala into the season's hottest date night spot. The duo (and Turner's burgeoning baby bump!) stepped foot onto the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing the vampiest take on the Gilded Age theme yet.

Turner donned a flowing black gown by Louis Vuitton, the house she's worked with since her Game of Thrones days. The simple silhouette was embellished with a slew of mini studs across the chest and shoulders, accentuating her growing belly. Her '70s-inspired beauty look featured flowing crimped ruby-red hair, a matching red lip, and subtly-smudged brown eyeliner. Oh—and she accessorized her frock with jewels from Fred Leighton for the occasion.

Her husband, for his part, donned a white satin cropped tuxedo jacket and black trousers for the occasion. His dramatic jacket featured a few of the same tiny studs across its hem and was adorned with a set of lace tails at the back. I can't help but mention his Flock-of-Seagulls-inspired hairdo, which showed off his curly locks to perfection.

This isn't the first time that the pair has attended the Met Gala together. They wore colorful (and coordinating!) Versace looks back in 2019 to the Camp-themed Gala, so these vampy outfits are slightly more subtle. Although, I'm not sure if ultra-long hair and studs can be considered subtle!

The notoriously private couple already share one child together, a daughter named Willow, and have been spotted several times lately in coordinating outfits, like the red-and-black looks that they wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party a few weeks ago.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)