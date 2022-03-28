Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Oscars Weekend

The Oscars might be in full swing at the Dolby Theater, but the red carpet is still going on at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party. And no one has made quite a stir as Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas—and, it seems, her baby bump.

Turner made a striking statement at the party, dressed in a bright red ball gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The Game of Thrones actress' dress coordinated perfectly with her fiery red hair—a rising trend amongst Hollywood's A-list in 2022. She accessorized with a pair of bold, diamond-encrusted drop earrings. Her makeup, on the other hand, was kept simple and sleek: she opted for a classic elongated cat-eye, radiant skin, and a nude shimmery lip.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

For his part, the middle Jonas brother looked just as fashionable in a bedazzled suit jacket with matching pants, styled over top of a simple black tank top. He, like his wife, accessorized with some pretty serious bling. But, rather than opting for a pair of earrings, he donned a glittery choker-style necklace. As for his own low-key beauty look, Jonas finished off his outfit with some very on-trend black nail polish.

The pair, who began dating in 2016 before getting married in 2019, already have one child together, a daughter named Willa, who was born in July 2020. The couple was notoriously private about Turner's pregnancy back then, and neither one have them has ever shown any photos of Willa on social media.

They also have yet to confirm their second pregnancy, but Turner has made several appearances with an apparent baby bump over the last few weeks. Back in February, she was photographed out in Los Angeles on a day date with Jonas wearing a green knit mini dress that emphasized her growing bump and set Twitter alight with rumors. She and Jonas also made the trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Fashion Month back in March.

See more photos of Turner (and Jonas!) below.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

(Image credit: fanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

(Image credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)