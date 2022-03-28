Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Oscars Weekend
In a stunning red gown, no less.
The Oscars might be in full swing at the Dolby Theater, but the red carpet is still going on at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party. And no one has made quite a stir as Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas—and, it seems, her baby bump.
Turner made a striking statement at the party, dressed in a bright red ball gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The Game of Thrones actress' dress coordinated perfectly with her fiery red hair—a rising trend amongst Hollywood's A-list in 2022. She accessorized with a pair of bold, diamond-encrusted drop earrings. Her makeup, on the other hand, was kept simple and sleek: she opted for a classic elongated cat-eye, radiant skin, and a nude shimmery lip.
For his part, the middle Jonas brother looked just as fashionable in a bedazzled suit jacket with matching pants, styled over top of a simple black tank top. He, like his wife, accessorized with some pretty serious bling. But, rather than opting for a pair of earrings, he donned a glittery choker-style necklace. As for his own low-key beauty look, Jonas finished off his outfit with some very on-trend black nail polish.
The pair, who began dating in 2016 before getting married in 2019, already have one child together, a daughter named Willa, who was born in July 2020. The couple was notoriously private about Turner's pregnancy back then, and neither one have them has ever shown any photos of Willa on social media.
They also have yet to confirm their second pregnancy, but Turner has made several appearances with an apparent baby bump over the last few weeks. Back in February, she was photographed out in Los Angeles on a day date with Jonas wearing a green knit mini dress that emphasized her growing bump and set Twitter alight with rumors. She and Jonas also made the trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Fashion Month back in March.
See more photos of Turner (and Jonas!) below.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
Will Smith Hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Rock had called Jada Pinkett Smith—who suffers from alopecia—"G.I. Jane."
By Jenny Hollander
-
Meet the Cast of 'Encanto'
Meet the faces behind Disney's latest hit animated film.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Beyoncé Opens Oscars With a Triumphant Performance
See how Twitter reacted to the epic moment.
By Neha Prakash
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Welcomed Her First Child With Cooke Maroney
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Confirmed She Welcomed a Baby Girl With Jason Statham
Congrats to the new parents of two!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Went to Joe Jonas' Party in the Same Dress His Ex Taylor Swift Wore 3 Years Ago
Sophie Turner attended Joe Jonas' birthday in a stunning black Alexandre Vauthier gown—the very same one his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Maybe, Probably, Definitely Getting Married This Weekend
In a castle!
By Megan Friedman
-
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Engaged and the Twitter Reactions Are Hilarious
Get ready for all of the Game of Thrones puns and teenage nostalgia.
By Erica Gonzales
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Ready to Try for Baby #2 Through IVF
The model also opened up about her postpartum depression.
By Gina Mei
-
Serena Williams Shares the Name and First Photo of Her Baby Girl
"...but are you ready?"
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Why Mila Kunis Disapproved of Ashton Kutcher's Baby Name Choice
Ashton talks to Conan O'Brien about naming his second child.
By Maddy Budd