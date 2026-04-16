Aritzia x G.H.Bass Just Crafted the Perfect Anti-Sandal Summer Shoe

Loafers, a longtime Ivy League prep staple, are breaking free from the classroom. G.H.Bass has teamed up with Aritzia to design styles worthy of year-round wear. Consider this your sign to ditch 2026's sandal trends in favor of the anti-flip-flop.

If, like me, you avoid showing your toes like it's your job, the Aritzia x G.H. Bass collaboration's two styles will be well worth their under-$200 price tag. Dubbed the Milton and the Spence, they draw on G.H.Bass's 150 years of experience in footwear and Aritizia's knack for designing on-trend yet wearable pieces. The result? Timeless details, modern touches, and an elevated alternative to finish off your slate of summer outfits.

The former features a square-toe silhouette, softly ruched details, and a co-branded coin cleanly slotted into a band across its toe cap. The latter takes those same design details and imbues them with a feminine touch, courtesy of a softly rounded toe. Both styles come in soft leather fabrications in shades like black, mocha brown, and cream. The Spence will also be available in suede and will come in two additional colors: a mid-toned brown and a lighter camel.

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(Image credit: Aritzia)

Aritzia is known for its clothing and accessories, like the viral Effortless Pants that remain in my weekly rotation. But the brand has been expanding its footwear offerings over the last few years through instantly-sold-out collaborations. In 2025, Aritzia tapped Nike to co-design a pair of brown, retro-feeling sneakers that were nearly impossible to find in stock after they first hit the site.

Aritzia has also previously partnered with Sperry to reimagine the boat shoe for a new era of It girls. Similar to the new G.H.Bass collaboration, the classically preppy silhouette was released in both leather and suede. These were shoes made less for wearing out to sea and more for the streets of NYC—and beyond. They, too, sold out soon after they dropped.

(Image credit: Aritzia)

History tends to repeat itself, so one thing is clear: The Aritzia x G.H. Bass collaboration is worth shopping before it sells out. And don't just store these loafers away until the fall weather comes back around—both pairs are certifiably made for summer.

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