The Aritzia x Sperry Collab Has Me Ready to Go Overboard on the Boat Shoe Trend
I can definitely wear these top-siders to the office.
I've been hesitant of the boat shoe trend's great comeback from my vantage point on dry land. Even as the wave of nouveau boat shoes swept over runways from The Row to Miu Miu, I wasn't sure they could translate to settings beyond a Cape Cod clam bake. But a new collaboration between Aritzia and Sperry has convinced me the preppy dockside staple indeed has a place in my wardrobe—even at Marie Claire's offices.
Aritzia brought its eye for elegantly understated workwear to the boat shoe silhouette Sperry has cornered since 1935. The Aritzia x Sperry collaboration entails two styles: one the original we know and love in two exclusive leather shades, the other a slimmed-down top-sider that's never been seen before. Both versions were also updated with three colorful laces; both retail for $120 at Aritzia.
The latter shoe resembles a lace-up ballet flat more than a boat shoe. It has a soft, rounded toe and foot-hugging shape. As a ballet flat enthusiast, it spoke to me: The moment I saw it, I knew it would pair excellently with my jeans and Sézane trench coat, or a Cecilie Bahnsen dress and dainty ankle socks.
One thing's for sure: These brands must have sensed the moment was right to win over boat shoe skeptics like myself. After Fashion Month runways from Bally to JW Anderson filled with boat shoes—some, like Collina Strada, even collaborating directly with Sperry—they made a splash in street style. Fashion editors customized their laces with beads and charms; department store buyers contrasted their pairs with printed socks and patterned tights. They're even more anchored into the fashion scene this spring with the fisherman aesthetic trend's concurrent rise.
Already, the fashion crowd has expanded the boat shoe trend's horizons. Aritzia and Sperry's fresh take has broadened them even further. Adjusting the shape of the shoe completely elevates its aura—giving every pair the It-shoe energy Jennifer Lawrence recognized weeks ago with her designer version.
Before, I wasn't sure I could pull off boat shoes on a workday. Now, I'm ready to go overboard with boat shoe outfits.
Shop the Aritzia x Sperry Collaboration
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
French Girls Pair Tights and Shoes for Paris’ Sweetest Styling Trick
The look is so easy to replicate.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Princess Kate Is Confirmed for a Major New Appearance
Mark your calendars, royal fans.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Serena Williams Has a New Role: Children's Clothing Designer
The tennis champion just added a collaboration with Janie and Jack to her portfolio.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Serena Williams's Next Act? Designing the Cutest Children's Clothing for Future GOATs
The tennis champion just added a collaboration with Janie and Jack to her portfolio.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Struts Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week Show in a Blue Lace Naked Dress
The model shut down Saint Laurent in a blue lace naked dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Elevates a Carelessly Cool Sweater Vest With The Row's Luxe Leather Accessories
Leather accessories from The Row did all the heavy lifting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tyla's Chanel Twist on the Skirt Suit Trend Completely Changes Her Personal Style Narrative
The singer abandoned her skintight dresses for a ladylike skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Goes Boho-Chic in a Peplum Denim Jacket, Suede Boots, and a Statement Hobo Bag
The actor doused herself in trendy pieces for a night out during Paris Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend
Runways in Milan and Paris also want it to come back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Models a Starlit Twist on the Velvet Flats Trend at Paris Fashion Week
With starlit shoes to match.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated