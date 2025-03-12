The Aritzia x Sperry Collab Has Me Ready to Go Overboard on the Boat Shoe Trend

I've been hesitant of the boat shoe trend's great comeback from my vantage point on dry land. Even as the wave of nouveau boat shoes swept over runways from The Row to Miu Miu, I wasn't sure they could translate to settings beyond a Cape Cod clam bake. But a new collaboration between Aritzia and Sperry has convinced me the preppy dockside staple indeed has a place in my wardrobe—even at Marie Claire's offices.

Aritzia brought its eye for elegantly understated workwear to the boat shoe silhouette Sperry has cornered since 1935. The Aritzia x Sperry collaboration entails two styles: one the original we know and love in two exclusive leather shades, the other a slimmed-down top-sider that's never been seen before. Both versions were also updated with three colorful laces; both retail for $120 at Aritzia.

The latter shoe resembles a lace-up ballet flat more than a boat shoe. It has a soft, rounded toe and foot-hugging shape. As a ballet flat enthusiast, it spoke to me: The moment I saw it, I knew it would pair excellently with my jeans and Sézane trench coat, or a Cecilie Bahnsen dress and dainty ankle socks.

One thing's for sure: These brands must have sensed the moment was right to win over boat shoe skeptics like myself. After Fashion Month runways from Bally to JW Anderson filled with boat shoes—some, like Collina Strada, even collaborating directly with Sperry—they made a splash in street style. Fashion editors customized their laces with beads and charms; department store buyers contrasted their pairs with printed socks and patterned tights. They're even more anchored into the fashion scene this spring with the fisherman aesthetic trend's concurrent rise.

Already, the fashion crowd has expanded the boat shoe trend's horizons. Aritzia and Sperry's fresh take has broadened them even further. Adjusting the shape of the shoe completely elevates its aura—giving every pair the It-shoe energy Jennifer Lawrence recognized weeks ago with her designer version.

Before, I wasn't sure I could pull off boat shoes on a workday. Now, I'm ready to go overboard with boat shoe outfits.

