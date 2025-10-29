Dozens of sneaker collaborations cross Marie Claire editors' desks any given week. But when associate social media editor Ashlyn Delaney dropped the Aritzia x Nike sneaker collaboration into the team's fashion Slack ahead of its October 29 release, every style expert on the team knew they were seeing something special and shop-worthy.

Within a second of their arrival in the Marie Claire group chat, the Aritzia x Nike sneaker collaboration had several people typing (and dropping heart-eye emojis) at once. First impression? This reimagining of the Nike LD-1000 'Edition A' sneaker could be styled in distinctly un-sneaker like ways. In other words, it has the potential to replace every other ballet flat, loafer, and mule in an everyday lineup.

On October 29, Aritzia and Nike debuted their first sneaker collaboration: a riff on the LD-1000 ‘Edition A.’ (Image credit: Aritzia)

Aritzia x Nike Nike LD-1000 ‘Edition A Sneaker $165 at aritzia.com

The Aritzia x Nike sneakers are available on the Aritzia app October 29, followed by in-stores and online October 30. (Image credit: Aritzia)

The $165 Aritzia x Nike sneaker has all the DNA of a 2025 It shoe. Its rounded toe and sleek, slipper-like silhouette channel the ballet sneaker trend that's remained center stage all year. It's crafted from a delicious chocolate brown suede—which every style insider wants second servings of this season. Two tiny charms dangle from the laces, in a subtle nod to the tricked-out personalization dotting accessories from cosmetic cases to Jane Birkin-esque bags. And then there's the switch-up of the Nike logo: shrunken down and daintily relocated to the toe, in another ballerina-approved move.

Naturally, this pair has all the ingredients to resonate with fashion experts who are ready to lace up an It sneaker—like Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs. "I missed out on Wales Bonner x Adidas (couldn’t find a Samba in my size) and the Miu Miu and New Balance’s collab (couldn’t find $1,200 to spare). But I refuse to sit on the sidelines for Aritzia and Nike’s team-up," she says.

In this case, the appeal is in the styling potential. "I can already imagine them with a pop-of-color ankle socks, my favorite pleated midi skirt, and a trench."

In the campaign, Aritzia styled the Nike sneakers like a chic flat: with fur coats, statement socks, and suiting. (Image credit: Aritzia)

For the commuter, Aritzia x Nike sneakers work with office-friendly pencil skirts and crewneck sweaters. (Image credit: Aritzia)

The more photos Aritzia and Nike shared of their sneaker link-up, the more unexpected fall outfit formulas they generated. Pairs stacked neutral faux fur coats and sweatsuits feel fit for Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner en route to Pilates in Los Angeles, but they'll translate just as neatly to New York City It girls on an errand run. Layered with a midi skirt and fleece jacket, the sneakers channel the Scandi-chic practicality of a typical Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee; added to a slouchy, oversize gray suit, they bring a jolt of Parisian energy even a ballet flat can't compete with. Another look teams the sneakers with a cubicle-friendly gray pencil skirt and a slouchy coat fit for a winter morning commute. Of course, any company's resident fashion expert would wear these sneakers all day instead of changing into desk heels—they're that elevated (and comfortable, with their padded insoles).

The shape is ultimately what convinced Ashlyn Delaney, the first Marie Claire editor to spot the collab, to join the wait-list. "I’m obsessed with how sleek the silhouette is, and I’m usually not an Air Max girl," she explains, "so this is one drop I refuse to miss."

For the weekend, the Aritzia x Nike sneakers are just as versatile with a fur coat and sweatpants... (Image credit: Aritzia)

...or even a techy fleece jacket and midi skirt. (Image credit: Aritzia)

This isn't the first time Aritzia has stopped fashion editors in their tracks with a surprise shoe collaboration. Back-to-back reimaginings of Sperry boat shoes—in several leather finishes and tweaked silhouettes—immediately sold out, twice. No wonder Marie Claire editors are already counting down until their pairs arrive.

You'll have to wait a few more days for a complete review of the Aritzia x Nike sneaker collaboration. (Pairs are en route to the Marie Claire office at press time.) But judging by first impressions, this sneaker is coming for all the outfits editors could possibly style.

The Aritzia x Nike sneaker collaboration is available on the Aritzia app now. It arrives in stores and online October 30.