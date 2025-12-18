There's one color that has defined my winter wardrobe this season. From rich chocolate to burnt rust and hints of eggplant, brown has become my go-to neutral. It elevates any look, whether it's on the runway or in street style, from basic to quietly powerful, while maintaining a softer, more grounded feel. I've found myself swapping out harsh black pieces for mocha, cognac, and deep caramel.

In a world that evokes a cold sense of sameness, brown embodies warmth and texture. I can imagine the taste of espresso while sitting at a cafe in New York City. I can feel the vintage touch of my mahogany kitchen table. And I see the way my brunette locks catch the wind while I'm driving my car. This color is tactile, and lived in. As I dress every day, I want my clothing to remind me how it feels to be alive. So, without further ado, here's how I style the It color of winter 2026.

A Touch of Sparkle

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

Monochromatic looks are a staple in my personal style. You can take an outfit to the next level by playing with color in contrasting textures. I love this ultra-luxe, almost velvety alpaca sweater by A.L.C. To counter the cozy feel, I styled it with a sequin mini skirt in the same tone. This is my take on holiday dressing without being so literal—comfortable but cheekily sophisticated, while leaning into the deliberate color play.

A Western Influence

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

I'm not one who often finds inspiration from Western influences. However, I was sold once Ralph Lauren's Americana style hit the mainstream market through luxuriously rugged fringe, leather, and tailoring. This reddish brown coat makes a major statement during winter in California. I wore it on a recent trip to Joshua Tree, but I could also see myself styling it with a feminine, vintage-inspired dress and black ballet flats.

A Suede Bag

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

From the East to the West Coast, I've seen suede bags everywhere. These slouchy boho styles embrace the imperfections, looking better the more worn-in and loved it is. Yes, suede is a high-risk material, but sometimes I like to see my cost per wear. And brown will always look rich against opposing colors like baby blue, grey, and pearly cream.

A Nod to the '70s

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

I wore this '70s-inspired dress by Dissh to an event in the Hollywood Hills, and it felt like stepping into an alter ego. It was a showstopper without revealing any skin. The long sleeves billowed dramatically with a deep purple undertone. I added more texture with knee-high croc boots and a raw pearl necklace.

An Anti-LDB

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My recent color fixation has me re-examining my dress collection, which makes up half of my closet. I noticed a consistency in my rotation: I tend to pick black dresses over and over again. So, I decided to find a brown one, and landed on this number from Mod Ref. I love the romantic feel that comes from wearing satin and lace. And brown dresses have the wearability for a range of occasions from day to night. The little brown dress is my hack for an easy, neutral look.