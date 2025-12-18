I’m Officially All In on Brown for Winter 2026—Here's How I Style the It Color of the Season
I'm filling my wardrobe with shades of mocha, cognac, and deep caramel.
There's one color that has defined my winter wardrobe this season. From rich chocolate to burnt rust and hints of eggplant, brown has become my go-to neutral. It elevates any look, whether it's on the runway or in street style, from basic to quietly powerful, while maintaining a softer, more grounded feel. I've found myself swapping out harsh black pieces for mocha, cognac, and deep caramel.
In a world that evokes a cold sense of sameness, brown embodies warmth and texture. I can imagine the taste of espresso while sitting at a cafe in New York City. I can feel the vintage touch of my mahogany kitchen table. And I see the way my brunette locks catch the wind while I'm driving my car. This color is tactile, and lived in. As I dress every day, I want my clothing to remind me how it feels to be alive. So, without further ado, here's how I style the It color of winter 2026.
A Touch of Sparkle
Monochromatic looks are a staple in my personal style. You can take an outfit to the next level by playing with color in contrasting textures. I love this ultra-luxe, almost velvety alpaca sweater by A.L.C. To counter the cozy feel, I styled it with a sequin mini skirt in the same tone. This is my take on holiday dressing without being so literal—comfortable but cheekily sophisticated, while leaning into the deliberate color play.
A Western Influence
I'm not one who often finds inspiration from Western influences. However, I was sold once Ralph Lauren's Americana style hit the mainstream market through luxuriously rugged fringe, leather, and tailoring. This reddish brown coat makes a major statement during winter in California. I wore it on a recent trip to Joshua Tree, but I could also see myself styling it with a feminine, vintage-inspired dress and black ballet flats.
A Suede Bag
From the East to the West Coast, I've seen suede bags everywhere. These slouchy boho styles embrace the imperfections, looking better the more worn-in and loved it is. Yes, suede is a high-risk material, but sometimes I like to see my cost per wear. And brown will always look rich against opposing colors like baby blue, grey, and pearly cream.
A Nod to the '70s
I wore this '70s-inspired dress by Dissh to an event in the Hollywood Hills, and it felt like stepping into an alter ego. It was a showstopper without revealing any skin. The long sleeves billowed dramatically with a deep purple undertone. I added more texture with knee-high croc boots and a raw pearl necklace.
An Anti-LDB
My recent color fixation has me re-examining my dress collection, which makes up half of my closet. I noticed a consistency in my rotation: I tend to pick black dresses over and over again. So, I decided to find a brown one, and landed on this number from Mod Ref. I love the romantic feel that comes from wearing satin and lace. And brown dresses have the wearability for a range of occasions from day to night. The little brown dress is my hack for an easy, neutral look.
Kathryn Zahorak authors the popular Substack The Unmentionables. An actress, Zahorak lives in Los Angeles and is on TikTok and Instagram.