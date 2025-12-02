Selena Gomez is more of a slipperhead than sneakerhead. For every single pair of trainers, she owns five Uggs, ranging from Classic Micros to Mini Boots. But with the addition of rare Dior sneakers, Gomez's collections are finally beginning to even out.

On December 1, with her hair still curled from Sunday's L.A. Lakers game, Gomez reached her step count with Benny Blanco around Beverly Hills. She kept it casual in loungewear, beginning with a slightly oversize crewneck from Alo. The Accolade Pullover comes in seven neutral shades; Gomez chose the versatile white colorway, which popped against her navy blue leggings (presumably with Alo tags, too).

Stark white socks and limited-edition Dior sneakers acted as her only accessories. Gomez revived the Dior D-Connect trainers: circa-Spring 2019 shoes famous for their split soles. Her mid-afternoon walk marked their first outing since May 2022, when they joined Gomez's collection. Minimal branding, transparent leather uppers, and monochrome laces proved they're as timeless as Adidas Sambas.

Selena Gomez dug her Dior D-Connect sneakers out of storage, for the first time since 2022. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Being six years old, Gomez's D-Connects are incredibly tricky to track down. Pre-owned pairs are available for upwards of $950, though with limited sizing. But should you manage to secure a pair, take it from Gomez: These Diors will stand the test of time.

Gomez took them out of storage at the perfect time: heightened dad-core sneakers are 2025's official It shoe, ending the tenacious reign of slim styles. Still, the Dior D-Connects stand out from the crowd. For instance, Hailey Bieber's New Balance 740s or Jennifer Lawrence's Nike V2Ks (two equally-chunky competitors) feature far less separation at each arch.

Split-sole sneakers are especially loved by dancers—Jennifer Lopez included. The "On the Floor" singer owns a similar silhouette from Prada, named the Cloudbust Thunders. The two-inch platform treads mirror lug soles, which provide Lopez traction during Tracy Anderson classes or dance rehearsals. With that said, perhaps Gomez's Dior D-Connects signal she's prepping a music-related project.

Prada Prada Cloudbust Thunder Knit Fabric Sneakers $1,200 at Prada US

Resurrecting the split-sole sneaker trend was certainly unexpected—especially for a low-key sneakerhead like Gomez. However, if you kept tabs on runway show shoes, you know it was Spring 2026's underdog. Similar high-arch sneakers debuted on Anteprima, Knwls, and more recent runways, meaning Gomez's split soles could be everywhere in weeks time.

