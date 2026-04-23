The only time I purposely unbutton my jeans is to reveal the peekaboo boxer trend. Then there's Tyla, who rarely does up her denim. It's not to tease the underwear underneath, but position her low-rise jeans even lower on her hips.

A week after Tyla unbuttoned her jeans in the "She Did It Again" music video with Zara Larsson, she gave the hack the street style treatment in New York City. She ditched every Spring 2026 denim trend for low-rise, slightly-flared jeans that would've been all the rage twenty years ago. The indigo wash—which turned sky blue atop her thighs—also felt on-brand for the Y2K-inspired It girl. She DIY'd her bottoms and top to look fresh-from-2005, first by rolling down her waistband, then knotting her white tank to bralette level.

Her outfit would've been incomplete without pops of color on her beaded necklace stack and peep-toe sandals. Tyla's finishing touch was a diamond chain hooked onto her low-rise jeans' belt loops.

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Tyla was all smiles in her signature unbuttoned, low-rise jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One quick scroll through Tyla's Instagram grid would reveal low-rise jeans are stuck to her like glue. You'll never catch her in a high- or mid-rise pair that shields her diamond belly button ring from view. If she's not sporting a statement belt, trust Tyla's hipster jeans or matching denim shorts will be unbuttoned.

The South African pop star doesn't always fold them down either—see the skinny jeans she wore with a temporary tattoo top during Paris Fashion Week. The waistband was still unbuttoned, but other than that, every square inch clung to her hips. Even Tyla's denim capris at a Valentino Couture Week after-party remained undone. Her trademark isn't reserved for VIP-only affairs, either. Last summer, she sang her chart-topping hits in barely-there denim shorts.

Tyla also unbuttoned baggy jeans with visible lingerie at a H&M event last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She'll even style them on stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She attended Valentino's couture show party in unbuttoned denim capris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite fashion girls' affinity for '90s dressing, mid-rise jeans in the cigarette or stovepipe shapes are more popular than low-rise right now. Perhaps the silhouette is simply gaining traction for a low-rise-led summer. Endorsements from Tyla and Isa Briones this week are a strong start.

Shop Low-Rise Jeans Inspired by Tyla

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TOPICS Tyla