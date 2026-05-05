21 Markdowns at Nordstrom That Give “New Month, New Me” Energy
The May Savings Event is here.
There is something about a new month that makes me want to reinvent myself. This month, I’m honing in on my spring and early-summer style. I’m in the process of pulling my warm-weather pieces out of my storage unit, and I’m feeling uninspired with my selection, to say the least. Enter: Nordstrom’s May Savings Event.
Right now, you can score up to 25 percent off brands like Topshop, Mango, Free People, Vince, and more. The sale, running until May 11, could not come at a better time. I’m on the hunt for pieces that fit into just about every category, from trendy summer shoes to a few elevated basics that I can wear with everything else I own. It’s an easy way to take your closet and inject some “new month, new me” energy.
Ahead, I found 21 pieces that I’m picking up this season, all of which retail for less than $250—including a pair of satin sneakers I’m dying to style.Article continues below
I love styling white jeans with punkier accessories so that my outfit doesn't look so preppy.
Nordstrom's in-house brand makes a very chic pair of high-vamp flats.
Summer is the perfect time to invest in linen-blend trousers.
I'm a year late, but I'm just getting on board with the capri pants trend.
I see your mesh flats and I raise you these mesh sandals.
These are the ballerina-inspired sneakers that I'm obsessed with.
If you're sick of wearing Adidas Tokyo sneakers, try this other city-inspired pair.
I've been looking for a pair of loafers that don't feature any hardware, so these are on my list.
Of course Vince's viral Barcelona Jelly Mules now come in trendy cobalt blue.
I'm swapping my oversized blazers for fitted options this spring.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.