There is something about a new month that makes me want to reinvent myself. This month, I’m honing in on my spring and early-summer style. I’m in the process of pulling my warm-weather pieces out of my storage unit, and I’m feeling uninspired with my selection, to say the least. Enter: Nordstrom’s May Savings Event.

Right now, you can score up to 25 percent off brands like Topshop, Mango, Free People, Vince, and more. The sale, running until May 11, could not come at a better time. I’m on the hunt for pieces that fit into just about every category, from trendy summer shoes to a few elevated basics that I can wear with everything else I own. It’s an easy way to take your closet and inject some “new month, new me” energy.

Ahead, I found 21 pieces that I’m picking up this season, all of which retail for less than $250—including a pair of satin sneakers I’m dying to style.

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