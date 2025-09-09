There's no rest for Teyana Taylor. Last night, while Marie Claire editors hovered over her cover story's "publish" button, she attended the One Battle After Another premiere. Once the end-credits rolled, she swapped her leather Marc Jacobs dress for after-party-proof cargo pants. In one night, Taylor proved she was the perfect pick for Marie Claire's Changemakers Issue.

Outside the post-premiere bash, Taylor looked straight from the One Battle After Another set. She pulled off olive green cargos, featuring retro discoloration and infinitely spacious pockets. Extra paneling covered each leg's initial layer like a maxi wrap skirt. This windshield wiper-ish cut revealed her legs much like her applause-worthy cape at the 2025 Met Gala.

Taylor's oversize theme continued with her graphic T-shirt, featuring her character, Perfidia Beverly Hills. She wore it top a white long-sleeve—a styling hack beloved by Mary-Kate Olsen, circa 2004. Gold bangles, a choker necklace, and mismatched rings elevated her after-hours attire.

Teyana Taylor pulls off the baggiest cargo pants on the market. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zoom in and you'll see her olive green sneakers, a perfect shade match to her low-slung pants. She chose the Nike Air Jordan 4s, complete with heightened rubber soles, low-cut heels, and suede uppers.

The sneakerhead's footwear collection is one of the industry's most enviable, but her loyalties clearly lie with Nike. In 2023, she collaborated with the conglomerate on limited-edition Air Jordan Zooms, which sold out in minutes. They went viral for their red and yellow detailing, plus blue spikes atop the Nike arrows. Her latest shoes, on the other hand, hailed from a July 2024 drop and are still available.

I could ID Taylor's Nike sneakers from a mile away, but her cargo pants? Not so much. The brand behind her utility-style pants is still a mystery, but I wouldn't be shocked if Taylor was involved.

"I’m working with some designers, but also I’m working on original pieces that I’m going to design," she told editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for Sept. 2025's Changemakers Issue. "Let’s just see where that takes me, because maybe that can be the start of my own actual line." Who knows? Perhaps she just modeled a Teyana Taylor Creation.

