The Minimalist-Approved Toe Ring Sandals Trend Is Taking Over This Spring
I found 16 styles you can snag for $150 or less, thanks to Nordstrom, Old Navy, and more.
I'm devoted to my sneakers, but I can't deny the appeal of the toe-ring sandal trend. The look has already been approved by Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez and is a fun way to accessorize your easiest spring and summer outfits. But because I'm budgeting for my new-season wardrobe, I'm only looking for options under $150.
The minimalist style—one of the season's most in-demand sandals trends—is defined, as you might have guessed, by a ring detail around your big toe. However, how a brand designs that ring varies widely. Some, like Free People and Zara, adorn it with a metallic bobble. Others, like Reformation and Mango, opt for delicate straps so dainty they all but disappear into your outfit. If you're after a chunkier silhouette, look to Crocs and Dr. Martens. Both the comfortable footwear staple and the punky brand have designed bold, almost clunky silhouettes that pack a real punch.
Just because the look is popular doesn't mean you have to invest half your paycheck to try the trend. Keep scrolling for 16 of my favorite chic, affordable finds.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.