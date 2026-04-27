The Minimalist-Approved Toe Ring Sandals Trend Is Taking Over This Spring

I'm devoted to my sneakers, but I can't deny the appeal of the toe-ring sandal trend. The look has already been approved by Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez and is a fun way to accessorize your easiest spring and summer outfits. But because I'm budgeting for my new-season wardrobe, I'm only looking for options under $150.

The minimalist style—one of the season's most in-demand sandals trends—is defined, as you might have guessed, by a ring detail around your big toe. However, how a brand designs that ring varies widely. Some, like Free People and Zara, adorn it with a metallic bobble. Others, like Reformation and Mango, opt for delicate straps so dainty they all but disappear into your outfit. If you're after a chunkier silhouette, look to Crocs and Dr. Martens. Both the comfortable footwear staple and the punky brand have designed bold, almost clunky silhouettes that pack a real punch.

Just because the look is popular doesn't mean you have to invest half your paycheck to try the trend. Keep scrolling for 16 of my favorite chic, affordable finds.

Article continues below