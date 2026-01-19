Olivia Rodrigo Styles a Dress From One of Taylor Swift's Favorite Brands With Dr. Martens Mary Janes
The singer accessorized the look with her beloved woven bag.
When it comes to footwear, Olivia Rodrigo has regularly pledged allegiance to Mary Janes in a plethora of different styles. Her latest outfit incorporates a classic footwear brand with a dress from a label loved by Taylor Swift.
On Sunday, January 18, Rodrigo was photographed grabbing dinner with her parents while wearing Dôen's Sandrine Dress, which is constructed from merino wool and features a a Victorian-inspired collar and cuffs in lace and organza. The sleek mini dress has long sleeves and retails for $398.
Dôen's timeless styles are beloved by Swift—and Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage—and Rodrigo's endorsement further solidifies the brand's popularity.
For footwear, the "Driving License" singer opted for a pair of $150 Dr. Martens 8065 Virginia Leather Mary Jane Shoes in Black, which she wore with white socks.
To complete the outfit, Rodrigo carried her favorite woven bag—Rixo's Amoria Bag in Black. She was previously spotted with the bag while attending Lily Allen's Christmas party in London late last year.
If Rodrigo's outfit is any indication, 2025's woven and jute bag trend appears to be continuing well into 2026, along with Mary Jane footwear.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.