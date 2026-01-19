When it comes to footwear, Olivia Rodrigo has regularly pledged allegiance to Mary Janes in a plethora of different styles. Her latest outfit incorporates a classic footwear brand with a dress from a label loved by Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, January 18, Rodrigo was photographed grabbing dinner with her parents while wearing Dôen's Sandrine Dress, which is constructed from merino wool and features a a Victorian-inspired collar and cuffs in lace and organza. The sleek mini dress has long sleeves and retails for $398.

Dôen's timeless styles are beloved by Swift—and Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage—and Rodrigo's endorsement further solidifies the brand's popularity.

For footwear, the "Driving License" singer opted for a pair of $150 Dr. Martens 8065 Virginia Leather Mary Jane Shoes in Black, which she wore with white socks.

Olivia Rodrigo gives Dôen her seal of approval. (Image credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

To complete the outfit, Rodrigo carried her favorite woven bag—Rixo's Amoria Bag in Black. She was previously spotted with the bag while attending Lily Allen's Christmas party in London late last year.

If Rodrigo's outfit is any indication, 2025's woven and jute bag trend appears to be continuing well into 2026, along with Mary Jane footwear.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo