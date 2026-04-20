There are days when I look into my wardrobe and don't have a clue what to wear. When a T-shirt and jeans don't cut it, or I'm in the mood for something more, I turn to street style stars for inspiration. But it turns out you don't need a designer budget to create It-girl-approved outfits. You just need $250 and a trip to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has all of the spring trends I'm craving that actually fit into my budget. From lightweight jackets and spring-ready dresses, to staple denim and elevated basics, I'm considering Nordstrom as my ticket to a cooler spring wardrobe.

Ahead, I've created a cheat sheet, if you will, of easy, chic, and affordable spring outfits. The next time I have a hard time getting dressed, I'll be referring back to this list of It-girl looks for an update on my go-to outfit rotation.

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A Light Jacket and Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A simple denim outfit isn't boring—throw on a cropped trench coat—one of spring's biggest jacket trends—and your look is instantly elevated. You can add a pop of color with a T-shirt of your heart's choosing, while a pair of bug-eyed sunglasses ups the cool factor even more.

A Slip Skirt and an Elevated Top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A slip skirt will always be a staple in my wardrobe, but especially come springtime. I plan to bring back summer's polka-dot trend with this Reformation find and team it with an elevated-neckline top. Matching Mary Jane ballet flats ties the adorable look together.

A Mini Dress and Boots

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Don't put away your winter boots just yet. Knee-high styles like riding boots look fabulous paired with a spring-ready dress. Lean into the season with a floral print—they can be groundbreaking—add your boots of choice, and choose a complementary shoulder bag, then you're ready to head out the door.

A Matching Set and Mules

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It doesn't get much easier than a matching set. For Spring 2026, though, I'm looking for a set that feels fresh—Bermuda shorts and a cool-girl blazer will do the trick. To finish the office-worthy look, I'm taking a cue from the street style star above with elegant gold mules. As one of the biggest fashion trends of 2026, the metallic hue has been at the top of my wishlist.

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A Striped Tee and White Skirt

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

I'm predicting white skirt-centric outfits will be back and more popular than ever this spring and into summer. An editor-favorite look is to pair a billowy skirt with a black top, but I think a striped T-shirt adds a fun pop. Tie a sweater over your shoulders, waist, or bag, and this easy outfit works for practically any kind of spring weather.

A White Tank-Top and Jeans

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One thing about me: I'm a major fan of an all-white outfit. I think the look works in any season, but it especially feels right in the warm-weather months. A button-down shirt, tank top, and matching white jeans will be my go-to outfit formula this season—clearly, the monochromatic look screams "It girl."