I'm Building My Dream Vacation Wardrobe Around These French Girl-Approved Reformation Finds

There's something about French women (a je ne sais quoi, if you will) that makes me utterly obsessed with their style. Even while traveling , they manage to make any vacation outfit , whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a sundress , look refined and effortless. Reformation's just-launched curated edit with French It girl Tina Kunakey takes the guesswork out of mastering the look—which is exactly why I'm running to shop it before my own European holiday next month.

The California-based brand teamed up with the multi-hyphenate model and actress on an edit of spring and summer finds designed to emulate a vacation spent traipsing through the south of France. It's comprised of relaxed essentials in an endlessly versatile color palette. The drop speaks to Kunakey's polished yet easygoing style while adding in the cool-girl-approved details that Ref has become known for, like hints of mermaid-like shimmer and sheer textures.

If you, too, have some time spent out of the office coming up on your calendar this spring, Reformation and Kunakey designed your must-shop packing list. Keep scrolling to see the collection below.

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