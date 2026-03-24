I'm Building My Dream Vacation Wardrobe Around These French Girl-Approved Reformation Finds

The brand teamed up with model and actress Tina Kunakey for a must-shop curation.

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Tina Kunakey wearing reformation spring/summer pieces with white border
(Image credit: Reformation)
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There's something about French women (a je ne sais quoi, if you will) that makes me utterly obsessed with their style. Even while traveling, they manage to make any vacation outfit, whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a sundress, look refined and effortless. Reformation's just-launched curated edit with French It girl Tina Kunakey takes the guesswork out of mastering the look—which is exactly why I'm running to shop it before my own European holiday next month.

The California-based brand teamed up with the multi-hyphenate model and actress on an edit of spring and summer finds designed to emulate a vacation spent traipsing through the south of France. It's comprised of relaxed essentials in an endlessly versatile color palette. The drop speaks to Kunakey's polished yet easygoing style while adding in the cool-girl-approved details that Ref has become known for, like hints of mermaid-like shimmer and sheer textures.

If you, too, have some time spent out of the office coming up on your calendar this spring, Reformation and Kunakey designed your must-shop packing list. Keep scrolling to see the collection below.

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Shop More French-Inspired Vacation Finds from Reformation

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.