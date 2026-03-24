I'm Building My Dream Vacation Wardrobe Around These French Girl-Approved Reformation Finds
The brand teamed up with model and actress Tina Kunakey for a must-shop curation.
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There's something about French women (a je ne sais quoi, if you will) that makes me utterly obsessed with their style. Even while traveling, they manage to make any vacation outfit, whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a sundress, look refined and effortless. Reformation's just-launched curated edit with French It girl Tina Kunakey takes the guesswork out of mastering the look—which is exactly why I'm running to shop it before my own European holiday next month.
The California-based brand teamed up with the multi-hyphenate model and actress on an edit of spring and summer finds designed to emulate a vacation spent traipsing through the south of France. It's comprised of relaxed essentials in an endlessly versatile color palette. The drop speaks to Kunakey's polished yet easygoing style while adding in the cool-girl-approved details that Ref has become known for, like hints of mermaid-like shimmer and sheer textures.
If you, too, have some time spent out of the office coming up on your calendar this spring, Reformation and Kunakey designed your must-shop packing list. Keep scrolling to see the collection below.Article continues below
You'll be needing at least one wedding guest dress for any upcoming spring or summer nuptials.
French girls aren't big on maximalist prints, but they do love polka dots.
Consider yourself lucky if these balloon pants are still available in your size.
Leave it to French girls to do the sheer skirt trend tastefully.
Shop More French-Inspired Vacation Finds from Reformation
If you pack jeans for your trip, let it be this cool low-rise pair.
A matching set that's easy to mix-and-match with is my travel hack for maximizing luggage space.
I just know that French women will be all over the Bermuda shorts trend come spring and summer.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.