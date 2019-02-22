Highlights from Milan Fashion Week included Fendi's fall 2019 show (its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, had passed away on September 19) and the Daniel Lee's debut collection for Bottega Veneta (Lee had come from Celine). Models like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber flew to Italy to be in shows, and Gerber even committed to bleaching her eyebrows for Prada's show. While the models off-duty looks and the runway gave us major outfit inspo, another place we spotted inspiration were the streets of Milan. The fashion crowd traveled from New York to London to Milan (the last stop is Paris) with plenty of Instagrammable outfits in tow. See what these stylish trendsetters wore to shows, ahead.

