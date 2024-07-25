Suki Waterhouse Tries On One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Formal Dresses

Suki Waterhouse lived out her royal fantasy on July 24, donning a recreation of a classic Princess Diana outfit. The star posted a video on TikTok showing off a cream-colored version of an iconic pink gown that Diana wore in Kyoto circa 1986.

The original gown was created by a top British designer for the rich and famous, Zandra Rhodes, who dressed the Princess of Wales five times over the course of her life. After turning down a wedding gown from Rhodes, Diana returned to the designer's shop and picked out a black dress to be remade in pink for another occasion. The dress became one of Princess Diana's statement pieces for her official visit to Japan that same year.

Princess Diana wore a pink version of the dress to a state dinner in Kyoto with Prince Charles in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of working with Diana, Rhodes told The Times earlier this month, “You get let into the palace with this dress over your arm and you do a curtsy, and you bump into the children’s toys."

Suki Waterhouse's 2024 dress is nearly identical to Diana's legendary pink number—the beading, the layered tulle, the sheer zig-zag-hemmed cape, the thick ribbon belt, the drop waist—but she had it remade in a gold-ish, off-white shade. "It's the cream version, but still princess," Waterhouse captioned her video.

The singer is far from the first celebrity to draw inspiration from the Princess's sought-after style. Just last month, Cardi B paid homage to Princess Di in an oversized Harvard crewneck, grey biker shorts, big black sunglasses, white Nike Air Jordan 5s, and of course, a pixie cut.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are both noted fans of the loose sweatshirt and spandex shorts combo, too. We've seen similar big sweatshirt, small shorts looks from Emily Ratajkowski , Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift , and more, as well. Princess Diana's formal looks, however, are trickier to replicate. Hats, off (or crowns, off?) to Suki Waterhouse.