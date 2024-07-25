Suki Waterhouse Tries On One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Formal Dresses
She dipped into the late Princess's wardrobe for a casual TikTok.
Suki Waterhouse lived out her royal fantasy on July 24, donning a recreation of a classic Princess Diana outfit. The star posted a video on TikTok showing off a cream-colored version of an iconic pink gown that Diana wore in Kyoto circa 1986.
The original gown was created by a top British designer for the rich and famous, Zandra Rhodes, who dressed the Princess of Wales five times over the course of her life. After turning down a wedding gown from Rhodes, Diana returned to the designer's shop and picked out a black dress to be remade in pink for another occasion. The dress became one of Princess Diana's statement pieces for her official visit to Japan that same year.
Of working with Diana, Rhodes told The Times earlier this month, “You get let into the palace with this dress over your arm and you do a curtsy, and you bump into the children’s toys."
Suki Waterhouse's 2024 dress is nearly identical to Diana's legendary pink number—the beading, the layered tulle, the sheer zig-zag-hemmed cape, the thick ribbon belt, the drop waist—but she had it remade in a gold-ish, off-white shade. "It's the cream version, but still princess," Waterhouse captioned her video.
@suki_waterhouse
it’s cream version but still princess♬ stop using this audio. - ashton
The singer is far from the first celebrity to draw inspiration from the Princess's sought-after style. Just last month, Cardi B paid homage to Princess Di in an oversized Harvard crewneck, grey biker shorts, big black sunglasses, white Nike Air Jordan 5s, and of course, a pixie cut.
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are both noted fans of the loose sweatshirt and spandex shorts combo, too. We've seen similar big sweatshirt, small shorts looks from Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and more, as well. Princess Diana's formal looks, however, are trickier to replicate. Hats, off (or crowns, off?) to Suki Waterhouse.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
10 Effortless Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $275
They’re beyond easy to style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Does a Crochet Costume Change for the 'Eras Tour'
From travel look to concert-core.
By Julia Gray Published
-
I Went Through 200 Hair Glosses at Ulta—These 15 Will Get Rid of Summer Brassiness
High-shine finds.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Cardi B Channels Princess Diana in a Harvard Sweatshirt and Biker Shorts
Pixie cut and all!
By Julia Gray Published
-
'Bridgerton' Season 3's Costumes Include an Unusual Princess Diana Cameo
A piece of one of her gowns will appear on the series.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Continues to Subvert the Maternity Style Rules
The actress' pregnancy fashion is refreshingly experimental.
By Aaron Royce Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Is a Pregnant Sea Goddess in Di Petsa's "Wet-Look" Dress
The newly-engaged star (!) is embracing mermaid-inspired maternity style.
By India Roby Published
-
Paradoxically, Suki Waterhouse's New-Mom Style Includes Dad Sneakers
We'd expect mom jeans, maybe, but chunky, Adam Sandler-approved sneaks? How interesting!
By India Roby Published
-
Emma Corrin's Pantless Tuxedo Was a Love Letter to Princess Diana
The actor applied their signature quirky-cool style to an iconic 1985 Lady Di look.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
32 Times Princess Diana Nailed Casual Fashion
We're still emulating her effortless style today.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Taylor Swift Just Channeled Princess Diana in a Big Way
It's uncanny.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published