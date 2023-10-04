Taylor Swift Just Channeled Princess Diana in a Big Way

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Any fashion lover or Princess Diana fan has an image of the late Princess of Wales in one of her bike short gym outfits burned in their brain.

Whether or not Taylor Swift had this in mind when she got dressed on Oct. 3 will remain a mystery, but either way the superstar emulated Diana's fashion choices almost to the letter while out in New York City.

Where Diana was often seen heading to and from the gym in bike shorts, an oversized graphic crewneck, sneakers, visible socks, and sunglasses, Swift stepped out in an oversized t-shirt by Daydreamer, which celebrates Shania Twain's hit "Any Man of Mine." She paired this super cool piece with dark bike shorts, green frilly socks by Free People, white New Balance sneakers, a dad cap by Still Here, a pair of dark sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton monogram box bag, and a coral-red lip.

In a move which I have a feeling Diana would have loved, the Shania Twain shirt felt especially significant in light of Swift's rumored new relationship with Travis Kelce. As pointed out by Page Six, the lyrics to the song can be interpreted as something of a disclaimer for Kelce's benefit.

Twain sings, "Any man of mine better walk the line / Better show me a teasin', squeezin', pleasin', kinda time / I need a man who knows how the story goes / He's gotta be a heartbeatin', fine treatin' / Breathtakin', earthquakin' kind"

Love that for everyone involved.

Swift was spotted in this super cool athleisure ensemble outside Electric Lady Studios, while hanging out with longtime friend Keleigh Sperry, who is an actress and the wife of Miles Teller.

Sperry and Teller previously acted in Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" from Red (Taylor's Version), directed by Blake Lively.

Paying tribute to the spouses on Instagram at the time, Swift wrote, "So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me. And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all"