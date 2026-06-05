5 Anti-Sandal Summer Shoe Trends I’ll Be Living in Until September, Courtesy of Nordstrom and Zara
If you hate showing your toes, this is for you.
The weather might be heating up, but one thing about my style isn't changing this summer—I'm not giving up on my closed-toe shoes. Sandals are a never-worn item in my life, after spending 30 years living in New York City and dealing with the city's persistent dirt and grime. I rely on these perfectly anti-sandal summer shoes to carry me through the warmer months.
My toe-concealing collection runs the gamut, inclusive of trendy sneakers and sandal-adjacent flats. They're comfortable and just as breathable as a pair of traditional summer styles, but without the exposed feeling that so often accompanies them. They're also chic enough to wear in the office or on a day off. And as someone who walks more than 10,000 steps a day, I can guarantee they'll last and remain comfortable after a few hours of wear.
Ahead, I broke down my five favorite styles from Nordstrom and Zara to wear between May and September. And believe me: I'll be styling these well into the fall, if I can.
Ballerina Sneakers
Ballet-inspired kicks are my favorite sneaker trend of the year so far. For summer 2026, I'm swapping satin styles for nylon or leather pairs from traditionally sporty brands (Hi, Adidas!). These look less like sneakers and more like a ballet flat's edgier cousin, but that's the point.
Sheer Flats
Every fashion girl probably has a pair of mesh flats in her closet at this point. However, allow me to expand your collection to include woven and other sheer styles as well. At Zara, that means flats that look like the cooler version of a traditional water shoe. At Nordstrom, woven Mary Janes take the cake as the style of the summer.
Easy Mules
I loved spring's house slipper trend, so I'm making flat mules a key player in my summer shoe rotation this year. These are the easiest ways to look chic without any effort. More polished than a sneaker but a little cooler than a flat, they're my solution for rushed mornings and weekend errands alike. Opt for a patent-leather pair from Zara or a backless loafer from H&M—either one is fashion editor-approved.
Fisherman-Friendly Sandals
Okay, I know I said I was anti-sandal, but fisherman sandals barely count in that category—especially if you get a pair with thicker straps across the toe area. Plus, they feel a little dorky (in a stylish way, of course) when worn with a fun pair of sheer socks for added coverage.
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High-Vamp Flats
I have fallen hard for the high-vamp ballet flat trend. They feel like the modern, timeless version of 2016's sock boot craze—and I mean that with the highest of compliments. They're basically blister-proof, too, so you can wear them for hours without issue.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.