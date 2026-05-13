I’m Prioritizing Comfort This Summer—These Shoe 5 Trends Make It Look Incredibly Chic

Whether it's a walk through the park or a beach day, I plan on being outside this summer. The quickest way to kill a nice day, though, is an uncomfortable pair of shoes. There's nothing like blisters or heel pain to kill the vibe, and I refuse to suffer through either this season. I'm on a mission to find summer shoes that are both chic and comfortable, and Nordstrom has got me covered with plenty of options.

Luckily, several summer shoe trends are practically designed to be blister-free. For starters, sandals have stolen my heart (as they do this time every year), but for 2026, I'm prioritizing flat styles I can walk for miles in, like thong styles and other minimalist strappy silhouettes. I also can't forget about cool retro sneakers, like those from Adidas and Vans, for more casual outfits.

Considering the sheer number of stylish shoes I found, it's shaping up to be one comfy summer. Ahead, shop all the comfortable summer shoes from Nordstrom I'm eyeing, including under-$100 pairs to suit every budget. This list proves that comfy shoes don't have to be orthopedic.

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High-Vamp Flats

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Spring 2026 saw the rise of the high-vamp flat, but I don't think they've reached their fever pitch just yet. Characterized by a glove-like fit, these chic styles will be sticking around for summer—I guarantee it. Classic black flats will go with everything in your summer wardrobe, but don't be afraid to try punchy colors, woven textures, or Mary Jane silhouettes to elevate your breezy dresses.

Thick Flip-Flops

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Thong sandals, a.k.a flip-flops, are not for the faint of heart—especially if you live in a bustling city like New York. There's no denying, though, that the sandals are particularly comfortable. This year, the classic silhouette is taking on a puffier, more dramatic style. A dense sole and thicker straps ensure an even more comfortable fit. Just ask Zendaya, who wore platform flip-flops on a recent trip to Los Angeles.

Retro Sneakers

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There's no denying that retro sneakers are trending. Ultra-slender Adidas styles like the Taekwondo and Tokyo are beloved by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence. Meanwhile, Rihanna can't stop wearing the Puma Speedcat (inspired by a '90s-era design). Vans is also in the midst of a major style moment, thanks to Jenna Ortega, who is a huge fan of the '80s-inspired Super Low Pros.

'90s Sandals

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Call it the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect, but barely-there black sandals are everywhere this summer. Of course, strappy silhouettes are nothing new, but 2026's take on the look feels fresh. The clean silhouette adds an extra dose of chicness to your minimalist summer outfits, especially when paired with an elegant black-and-white color combination.

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Soft Loafers

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Soft, slip-on loafers are having a moment as we head into the summer months. Fashion's biggest A-listers, including Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez, have adopted the style into their new-season wardrobes. Whether you prefer a totally backless pair, which feels especially appropriate in hot weather, or choose a soft-back pair for versatile styling, soft loafers are the undeniable work shoe of summer.