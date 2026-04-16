Spring 2026 Will Be Defined by These Trendy Sneakers at Nordstrom
21 pairs you're going to see everywhere this season.
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Sitting next to fashion commerce editor (and sneakerhead) Julia Marzovilla at the Marie Claire office has its perks. She's ahead of the curve when it comes to sneaker trends—whenever I need fresh inspiration for my footwear collection, I just have to look down at the latest pair of kicks she has on. I've been taking notes, and now that the new season has finally arrived, I've got a good idea of the trending sneakers at Nordstrom to shop this spring.
For starters, the latest It sneakers feature a retro slimmed-down silhouette, but are big on personality. Think: spring-ready pastel colors (like cool blue!), metallic accents, and shiny constructions. There are a few chunkier outliers, of course, such as the celebrity-favorite styles from Salomon and New Balance. But it doesn't matter if you're a minimalist or a maximalist, spring's top sneakers have something for every personal style.
Consider the list ahead as your primer on the only sneaker styles that matter this season. With pairs at every budget from top sneaker brands like Adidas, Puma, and Vans, Nordstrom is your one-stop shop for fresh spring kicks.Article continues below
Adidas Taekwondos are at the forefront of Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection—need I say more?
It girls like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber can't stop wearing Salomon hiking sneakers.
Marzovilla raves about these ballet sneakers, so naturally, I want a pair for myself.
As far as designer sneakers go, these are some of my favorites.
Puma sneakers are having a moment, and nothing beats the original Speedcats.
These slender sneaks come in the prettiest pastel shades for spring.
This style just convinced me I need another sneaker-flat hybrid in my rotation.
Not only are these Hailey Bieber-approved sneakers comfortable, but they also come in the coolest colorways.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.