Spring 2026 Will Be Defined by These Trendy Sneakers at Nordstrom

Sitting next to fashion commerce editor (and sneakerhead) Julia Marzovilla at the Marie Claire office has its perks. She's ahead of the curve when it comes to sneaker trends—whenever I need fresh inspiration for my footwear collection, I just have to look down at the latest pair of kicks she has on. I've been taking notes, and now that the new season has finally arrived, I've got a good idea of the trending sneakers at Nordstrom to shop this spring.

For starters, the latest It sneakers feature a retro slimmed-down silhouette, but are big on personality. Think: spring-ready pastel colors (like cool blue!), metallic accents, and shiny constructions. There are a few chunkier outliers, of course, such as the celebrity-favorite styles from Salomon and New Balance. But it doesn't matter if you're a minimalist or a maximalist, spring's top sneakers have something for every personal style.

Consider the list ahead as your primer on the only sneaker styles that matter this season. With pairs at every budget from top sneaker brands like Adidas, Puma, and Vans, Nordstrom is your one-stop shop for fresh spring kicks.

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