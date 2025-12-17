Fall 2025's house slipper trend was an early Christmas gift to every best-dressed homebody. Runway shows including Calvin Klein, Alberta Ferretti, and The Row inspired a street style-wide slipper takeover this fall. Now, Hailey Bieber is picking up for 2026 where the catwalks left off.

On December 16, mere days before slipper season's peak, Bieber stopped by a West Hollywood spa in The Row's $1,270 slippers. She swapped pajamas or loungewear (your average house shoe accompaniments) for her favorite outside-errands staples. Vintage Levi's jeans gave her $90 Gap pair a much-deserved day off. The low-rise, mid-wash jeans boasted Denim by Orlee tags: her beloved denim source since early 2022. To complement her black slip-on shoes, Bieber stacked a matching shoulder-padded coat over her white tee. Oversize satin lapels and a double-breasted bodice suggested it hailed from her evening-wear coat rack.

The Row's Penelope Leather Mules, also in black, bookended the blazer-type coat. They mirrored a classic slipper, except with glossy uppers, squared toe boxes, and 0.17 inch block heels. Tuesday afternoon marked their street style debut, though eagle-eyed fans have spotted them in Bieber's recent Instagram posts.

Hailey Bieber made a case for slipper season in a $1,270 The Row pair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

No Bieber look is truly complete without one of The Row's handbags by her side. This time, the new Marcel Bag traded places with her signature Park or Henri totes. Bieber's now the first celebrity to carry the Winter 2025 style in public: Not even Kendall Jenner or Zoë Kravitz have added it to their collections yet.

Bieber was the perfect pick to model its flat top handles, slouchy leather body, and concealed zipper closure, all of which would set you back $2,300. Fans quickly flagged its entirely hardware-free exterior: a The Row signature since the Margaux's launch in 2018.

The Row Marcel Bag in Leather $2,300 at The Row

Bieber's slippers, on the other hand, aren't a new silhouette for the street style star. She's supported the comfy-cozy craze since November 2023, when a shearling Jil Sander pair met her shoe rack. This year, Subu's $89 outdoor slip-ons joined the mix. Essentially, the puffer-style shoes became the Birkenstocks of 2025, except with puffer-style exteriors and waterproof soles.

Whether The Row or Subu is more your speed, Bieber proved there's a house slipper for anyone this season. Once you gift parents, grandparents, and cousins a pair, ring in the new year in your own Bieber-approved slippers. Trust: You'll be able to wear them far beyond the confines of your living room in 2026 and beyond.

