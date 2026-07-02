When I think of controversial footwear trends, split-toe shoes immediately come to mind. Designed with a structural divide that runs down the toe box, this style practically resembles a hoof. However, Zendaya has somehow managed to convince me that this quirky shoe belongs in my summer outfit rotation.

On Wednesday, July 1, while out in Tribeca, the actress traded her signature Christian Louboutin So Kates for a pair of burgundy Maison Margiela Tabis.

Zendaya steps out in a pair of burgundy Maison Margiela Tabis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon closer inspection, I realized that her $1,250 ballet flats featured a sumptuous velvet construction—a daring fabric choice for a sweltering New York City heat wave. But in true Zendaya fashion, she kept the look undeniably cool.

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Z allowed her Tabis to take center stage by styling the rest of her look with simple staples. She wore a scoop-neck white tank top, a pair of cuffed baggy jeans, and a Louis Vuitton City Steamer Soft MM Bag adorned with a paisley satin scarf. The star completed the look with her shimmering Jessica McCormack wedding band and engagement ring, courtesy of her husband and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland .

Another look at Zendaya's controversial shoe choice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is no stranger to playful footwear. Yesterday morning, she kicked off her press tour for The Odyssey in a set of Christian Louboutin gladiator sandals designed with buckled straps that reached her ankles. The actress channeled her inner Grecian goddess in a gauzy white Khaite Resort 2027 dress, featuring a plunging neckline, peplum detailing, and a cinched black rope belt.

For The Odyssey press tour, the star embraced method dressing with a Khaite dress and Christian Louboutin gladiator sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to her Tabis, though: I’m thinking of following in Z’s footsteps with a set of split-toe flats that I can wear all summer long. So, I’ve curated an edit of shoes for myself—and for anyone else looking to step outside the style box this season.

Shop Split-Toe Ballet Flats, Inspired by Zendaya

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TOPICS Zendaya