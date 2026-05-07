I Can’t Resist Summer’s Biggest Shoe Trends—27 Pairs I'm Shopping On-Sale at Nordstrom
From toe-ring sandals to thong heels, I'm wearing these under-$150 shoes all season long.
Summer is nearly here, and I, for one, cannot wait. I'm looking forward to beach days and al fresco happy hours, but I'm even more excited to break out my favorite summer shoes. The season's footwear selection is undoubtedly the most fun to wear, letting you play with punchy colors and show off your pedicure. Before the season arrives, I'm tapping into summer's biggest shoe trends (while sticking to my budget, of course), courtesy of Nordstrom's May Savings Event.
From now through May 11, Nordstrom is offering up to 25 percent off nearly every category, including trending shoes. I'm always up for adding a few new pairs to my rotation, especially when they are on sale, so I searched for every major trend on my radar. I found so many chic styles, including toe-ring sandals, thong heels, and even Michelle Obama's Adidas sneakers.
If you have even a slight shoe addiction like me, sorry in advance—you won't be able to resist my edit of on-sale summer shoes, below. Thankfully, the pairs I spotted are all budget-friendly, ringing in at $150 and under (most are under-$100!).
All of my favorite fashion girls are wearing micro wedges at the moment.
Chocolate brown is such a rich-looking color.
If Hailey Bieber loves New Balance sneakers, then so do I.
These remind me of a cooler take on the gladiator sandal trend from the early aughts.
I bet Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would love these minimalist heels.
Nude flats will go with everything in your summer wardrobe.
I'd pair these sandals with culottes and a white T-shirt for an easy office outfit.
These sandals were practically made for showing off your summer pedicure.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.