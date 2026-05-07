I Can’t Resist Summer’s Biggest Shoe Trends—27 Pairs I'm Shopping On-Sale at Nordstrom

Summer is nearly here, and I, for one, cannot wait. I'm looking forward to beach days and al fresco happy hours, but I'm even more excited to break out my favorite summer shoes. The season's footwear selection is undoubtedly the most fun to wear, letting you play with punchy colors and show off your pedicure. Before the season arrives, I'm tapping into summer's biggest shoe trends (while sticking to my budget, of course), courtesy of Nordstrom's May Savings Event.

From now through May 11, Nordstrom is offering up to 25 percent off nearly every category, including trending shoes. I'm always up for adding a few new pairs to my rotation, especially when they are on sale, so I searched for every major trend on my radar. I found so many chic styles, including toe-ring sandals, thong heels, and even Michelle Obama's Adidas sneakers.

If you have even a slight shoe addiction like me, sorry in advance—you won't be able to resist my edit of on-sale summer shoes, below. Thankfully, the pairs I spotted are all budget-friendly, ringing in at $150 and under (most are under-$100!).

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