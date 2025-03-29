Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her $7,500 Outfit With Adidas Sneakers and a Rare Fendi Bag

Jennifer Lawrence wears white skirt, white tee, pastel yellow jacket and Adidas sneakers
Jennifer Lawrence loves pairing inexpensive Adidas sneakers with high fashion pieces, which she expertly demonstrated on Friday, March 28.

The Oscar-winning actress has an impressive sneaker collection, but she regularly returns to wearing her trusted Adidas. For a solo outing in New York City, Lawrence wore a pair of red and white Adidas Originals Tokyo Sneakers, which retail for just $100. Lawrence's footwear was by far the most affordable element of the actress's outfit. As always, the Joy star adeptly styled her accessible sneakers with pieces from Prada, Jil Sander, Celine, and Fendi.

Lawrence has been photographed wearing her Celine Triomphe Metal Sunglasses on multiple occasions, and the award-winner carried a vintage Fendi Mamma Baguette Backpack in eye-catching animal print fabric. Sadly, the bag isn't available to purchase anymore, but rare Fendi purses occasionally pop up on resale sites. Lawrence also wore a $1,200 Full Moon Pendant in Carnelian from designer Sophie Buhai.

Lawrence's impeccable style was on full display in her clothing choices. The actress paired a simple white T-shirt with a shortened version of Prada's embroidered linen skirt, which retails for $3,450. She completed the outfit with Jil Sander's $2,390 felted virgin wool shirt jacket in the color pearl.

As well as showing love for Adidas's Tokyo sneakers, Lawrence has revealed herself to be a dedicated fan of the brand's Taekwondo style. When she reportedly stepped out for the first time after welcoming her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence paired her Taekwondo sneakers with a duffle coat from Yali Milano and a double-strap leopard shoulder bag from Prada. Basically, Lawrence's effortless street style remains unmatched.

