Spring It-shoes like high-vamp flats can't keep me away from the sneaker trends on my shoe rack. Ballet sneakers, chunky New Balances, even Adidas Sambas are exactly what I want when I'm putting together an outfit with jeans: comfortable, versatile, and endlessly wearable.

I'm hardly the only one who steps into sneakers before any other shoes when I'm styling spring denim. Despite the fresh footwear trends popping up left and right, VIP sneakerheads have kept their trainers in regular rotation alongside their favorite jeans.

Spring 2026 belongs to Adidas sneakers, especially Samba-adjacent models like the Tokyo and Handball Spezial. In early April, Jennifer Lawrence dusted off the white-and-red Tokyos she wore on repeat last year. The broken-in kicks looked just as cozy as her drawstring denim from La Ligne—the same New York-based brand behind her favorite Colby Pants. A few weeks later, Lily Collins put Adidas Handball Spezials on my radar with cuffed denim and then, white jeans. Soon after, Nina Dobrev's wide-leg Loewe jeans unveiled SL 72 OG sneakers, featuring the heightened soles of Spezials and the slim vamps of Tokyos.

Latest Videos From

Now, as sandals click-clack back into my regular rotation, I'm making sure celebrity-approved sneaker trends tag along, too. Plus, no matter how many times Hailey Bieber stacks jeans over heeled flip-flops, I can't deny the sporty-chic appeal of denim and trainers. Ahead, see how A-listers are styling 2026 sneakers with jeans outfits this spring. Then, treat yourself to a take or two on the failsafe formula.

Margot Robbie's Spring Jeans and Converse Sneakers

Margot Robbie is still loyal to Converse sneakers and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Once a Converse girl, always a Converse girl. Margot Robbie proved as much earlier this year, when she laced up her trusty high-top sneakers with light-wash, wide-leg spring jeans. These Chuck Taylors looked a lot sharper than last decade's low-tops, especially alongside a black leather jacket and a tomato-red beanie from Guest In Residence. Plus, they're the only trainers Robbie hasn't worn with leggings this year, meaning they're easy to elevate.

Jennifer Lawrence's Spring Jeans and Adidas Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence brought her Adidas Tokyo sneakers out of retirement with drawstring jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Only J.Law could pull off a rare Hermès bag, drawstring jeans, and Adidas sneakers in one off-duty outfit. On April 6, she coordinated the trio of stripes on her Tokyos to her strawberry-red cardigan. (Of course Lawrence and her favorite summer 2025 footwear were ahead of this spring's winning color trend.) She only wore the Adidas Tokyos with jeans once last year, but now, here's hoping they're a permanent pair.

Nina Dobrev's Spring Jeans and Adidas Sneakers

Nina Dobrev wore Loewe-branded jeans with Adidas sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nina Dobrev's sneaker game is one of street style's most underrated. She's not one to Google "best sneakers for 2026" and purchase the No. 1 recommendation. Instead, she couples It-jeans like Loewe's Anagram pair with Adidas sneakers that deserve the Samba treatment. Meet the SL 72 shoes: a circa-1972 model, topped with brown suede, ivory stripes, and jagged soles.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Olivia Wilde's Spring Jeans and Onitsuka Sneakers

Olivia Wilde wore white jeans with Onitsuka Tiger sneakers last month. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Years after Kaia Gerber and Bieber fell for the curved sidewalls of Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, Olivia Wilde used white jeans (celebrities' current favorite denim trend) to revive them for round two.

She doesn't just dress the duo down with a baseball cap and flannel, by the way. Later last month, Wilde committed to all-white attire with the same black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexicos.

Lily Collins's Spring Jeans and Adidas Sneakers

Lily Collins can't stop styling Adidas sneakers with jeans this season. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's unclear if Emily wears sneakers in Paris, but Adidas Handball Spezials joined Lily Collins in California and London last month. She styled the brown, Samba-adjacent Spezials first with cuffed straight-leg jeans, then white denim within days of each other. Chanel's celebrity-beloved 25 Bag tied the uniform together in a neat, cool-mom-coded bow.

Meghan Markle's Spring Jeans and Freda Salvador Sneakers

Meghan Markle wore a graphic tee with flared jeans and white sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of cool moms, Meghan Markle sampled the graphic tee trend around California in mid-April. Senior royal and celebrity editor Kristin Contino called her trench coat, bootcut jeans, and white sneakers "one of her most laid-back looks in a long time." Yes, her Freda Salvador sneakers seemed casual, but cut-outs on each sidewall and a $298 price tag elevated them to Duchess of Sussex-levels of luxe. Thank goodness she chose a bootcut jean to properly show them off.

Amanda Seyfried's Spring Jeans and Adidas Sneakers

Amanda Seyfried packed a Prada dress and Adidas sneakers in her Met Gala suitcase. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

First, Robbie defied the dress code in Chanel jeans at a 2026 Met Gala after-party. One sunrise later, the post-Gala surprises continued when Amanda Seyfried traded her Prada gown for two-tone jeans and Adidas Sl 72 OG Sneakers. While the Adidas x Liberty London sneakers seem to be new, Seyfried styled the same slim jeans with a collarless Khaite jacket and slingback kitten heels from Christian Louboutin in February.

TOPICS sneakers