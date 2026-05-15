April is spring cleaning time in my apartment, and that means I’ve spent the last few weeks donating, selling, or just plain getting rid of everything that no longer aligns with my personal style. Somewhat surprisingly, a few summer fashion trends from last year have stuck around.

Some started off as micro-trends—the kind that are buzzy for a few months before vanishing. Even after 10 years working in fashion, I’m not immune to an impulse buy. Others were inspired by what my fellow editors wore here at the Marie Claire offices and took me a little longer to buy into. Either way, I’m still excited that I can re-wear and restyle them for another year.

Ahead, I broke down the six pieces I’m still obsessed with a full calendar year later. From a pair of easy yet chic thong sandals (the re-branded name for flip-flops, FYI) to a summer neutral I rely on year-round, these made the cut for another year in my closet—and they're all from Zara and Nordstrom, no less.

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Capri Pants

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As a petite shopper, I tend to avoid any piece of clothing that cuts me off at the knee. But, I tried styling a pair of capris in the name of risk-taking—and was shocked by how much I liked the results. Am I in my full-blown cropped pants era? Probably not. However, they are a fun way to break up the monotony of summer shorts weather. Plus, new styles at Zara have a sporty, '90s twist to them, which I'm very much into.

Scarves as Belts

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I first came across the scarf-as-belt trend when fashion features editor Emma Childs covered the look last summer, before wearing them to the office for the rest of the season. I thought the trend would go with the chilling of the temperatures, but the look has persisted. This year, I'm going all-in.

Bermuda Shorts

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One mention of Bermuda shorts and I'm transported to the early aughts, when skate culture equaled the baggier, the better. This time around, though, the look is very much on the opposite side of the spectrum. In 2026, longline shorts are largely tailored and look more akin to a something you'd want to wear to the office throughout the summer. They're cool, tailored and easy to style with heels.

Olive Green

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I've always loved wearing olive green, so when it began trending last year, it felt like a sign to wear even more of the shade. I stocked up as if the color was going to disappear, but the trend refused to die down. Even now, chic women in New York are swapping jeans for olive-hued balloon trousers and ditching leather jackets for high-necked green options.

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Off-The-Shoulder Tops

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I'll say it plainly—I have too many white T-shirts. Because of this, I've been exploring the world of "fun tops"—and I keep coming back to off-the-shoulder styles. The look boomed last year, and it's on the rise again for 2026.

Thong Sandals

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Last year, flip-flops became the chic shoe for in-the-know tastemakers. In 2026, they've rebranded to the even cooler-sounding "thong sandal." Either way, there are plenty of options for you to peruse. Jelly-ified versions take a page out of Chloé's style playbook, while leather or studded options add a touch of New York grit.