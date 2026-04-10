I’m a Lifelong New Yorker—19 On-Sale Transitional Finds I Know Are Chic

Spring weather is (almost, sometimes) here—it's time to get shopping.

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As a native New Yorker, I know three things to be true. Firstly, black is an all-season neutral. Second, learning how to layer is the most valuable fashion lesson you can master, and third, never shop for new-season finds at full price. To prove it to you, I found every single transitional fashion find you could ever need for less than $200, all of which are on sale right now.

It’s April—and the temperature outside is still temperamental—so these finds will work in just about any temperature. You can wear them together to create the easiest early-spring looks, or team them with pieces from your winter wardrobe on days that warrant a jacket or more layers. I found punchy Adidas Tokyo sneakers that can spice up an otherwise neutral ensemble alongside trendy bootcut jeans that CBK would approve of from Abercrombie & Fitch. Or, what about the Staud Wells dress that my mom and I (and my sister!) all own in different shades?

In short, this is your chance to create a chic spring wardrobe for less than $200. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

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Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.