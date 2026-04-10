I’m a Lifelong New Yorker—19 On-Sale Transitional Finds I Know Are Chic

As a native New Yorker, I know three things to be true. Firstly, black is an all-season neutral. Second, learning how to layer is the most valuable fashion lesson you can master, and third, never shop for new-season finds at full price. To prove it to you, I found every single transitional fashion find you could ever need for less than $200, all of which are on sale right now.

It’s April—and the temperature outside is still temperamental—so these finds will work in just about any temperature. You can wear them together to create the easiest early-spring looks, or team them with pieces from your winter wardrobe on days that warrant a jacket or more layers. I found punchy Adidas Tokyo sneakers that can spice up an otherwise neutral ensemble alongside trendy bootcut jeans that CBK would approve of from Abercrombie & Fitch. Or, what about the Staud Wells dress that my mom and I (and my sister!) all own in different shades?

In short, this is your chance to create a chic spring wardrobe for less than $200. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

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