Black-And-White Summer Outfits Are Chic, Not Boring—27 Zara Finds That Prove It
Meredith Blake would be so proud.
I distinctly remember watching The Parent Trap as a kid and thinking Meredith Blake was the chicest woman ever. Her blonde bob and signature red lipstick were great, but it was her pared-back color palette that made the biggest mark on me. Her black-and-white poolside outfit is, to this day, one of my favorite summer looks of all time—to the point that I'm adding more of the minimalist color combination to my warm-weather wardrobe for 2026.
I want to replicate the exact refined style I loved so much, so I decided to turn to Zara for black-and-white pieces that won't break my budget. From vacation dresses to elevated basics, the finds I spotted are the definition of "pure elegance." If you think black-and-white outfits are boring, basic, or obvious, allow me to change your mind with my curation below.
My edit of the options at Zara proves you don't have to wear flashy colors—or even have a designer budget—to look expensive. Case in point: The minimalist-friendly picks below scream "wealth," and won't cost you more than $100.
This top with cigarette jeans and thong heels would make for the dreamiest summer outfit.
Grab the matching pants and you've got a chic, yet comfortable airport outfit.
If I were heading to the Hamptons this summer, this cardigan would be on my packing list.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.