I distinctly remember watching The Parent Trap as a kid and thinking Meredith Blake was the chicest woman ever. Her blonde bob and signature red lipstick were great, but it was her pared-back color palette that made the biggest mark on me. Her black-and-white poolside outfit is, to this day, one of my favorite summer looks of all time—to the point that I'm adding more of the minimalist color combination to my warm-weather wardrobe for 2026.

I want to replicate the exact refined style I loved so much, so I decided to turn to Zara for black-and-white pieces that won't break my budget. From vacation dresses to elevated basics, the finds I spotted are the definition of "pure elegance." If you think black-and-white outfits are boring, basic, or obvious, allow me to change your mind with my curation below.

My edit of the options at Zara proves you don't have to wear flashy colors—or even have a designer budget—to look expensive. Case in point: The minimalist-friendly picks below scream "wealth," and won't cost you more than $100.

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