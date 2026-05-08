Bella Hadid Leads Spring 2026’s Boho Renaissance in a Romantic Chloé Outfit
While celebrating her latest Ôrəbella launch, the model looked absolutely ethereal.
Bella Hadid’s personal style is defined by two main aesthetics. The first is “urban cowgirl,” which involves rodeo-ready staples like flared jeans, Western-inspired boots, and suede jackets. The second is "boho chic,” often composed of free-spirited styles from billowing blouses to ruffled dresses. While she often blends the two, her outfit yesterday leaned fully into the latter.
On Thursday, May 7, Hadid hosted a cocktail party at Cento Raw Bar in L.A. to celebrate the launch of Ôrəbella's Body & Hair Perfume Mists. For the occasion, she chose a dreamy Chloé ensemble that appeared as if it was pulled straight from a ‘70s closet. The look featured a cream-and-white lace mini dress, a pair of cognac-colored clogs punctuated with studs, and an embellished east-west handbag. Hadid also carried a bottle of Ôrəbella’s new mist, which she used as an accessory.
With flowers scattered throughout her honey-blonde hair—and sun-kissed bronzer on her cheeks—Hadid looked like a true bohemian goddess.
For another Ôrəbella launch back in March, Hadid stuck to a similar vintage-inspired dress code. She wore a frilly, bow-adorned shirt covered in a lace overlay and a pair of low-rise bootcut jeans. Grounded in cap-toe Chanel pumps, Hadid added an elegant edge to the outfit.
Hadid’s latest looks fall directly in line with this season’s bohemian renaissance. During the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit, Chloé styled sumptuous lace-trimmed dresses, Ulla Johnson played into retro floral prints, and Zimmermann embraced earthy color palettes.
Seeing as though fashion’s boho revival is here to stay this season, you might as well follow Hadid’s lead. Ahead, shop Marie Claire’s curated edit of delicate dresses, inspired by the model’s recent look.
Shop Bohemian Lace Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid
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Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.