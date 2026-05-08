Bella Hadid’s personal style is defined by two main aesthetics. The first is “ urban cowgirl ,” which involves rodeo-ready staples like flared jeans, Western-inspired boots, and suede jackets. The second is " boho chic ,” often composed of free-spirited styles from billowing blouses to ruffled dresses. While she often blends the two, her outfit yesterday leaned fully into the latter.

On Thursday, May 7, Hadid hosted a cocktail party at Cento Raw Bar in L.A. to celebrate the launch of Ôrəbella's Body & Hair Perfume Mists. For the occasion, she chose a dreamy Chloé ensemble that appeared as if it was pulled straight from a ‘70s closet. The look featured a cream-and-white lace mini dress, a pair of cognac-colored clogs punctuated with studs, and an embellished east-west handbag. Hadid also carried a bottle of Ôrəbella’s new mist, which she used as an accessory.

Hadid steps out in a head-to-toe Chloé outfit for her latest Ôrəbella launch. (Image credit: @tiziano.raw

With flowers scattered throughout her honey-blonde hair—and sun-kissed bronzer on her cheeks—Hadid looked like a true bohemian goddess.

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Another glimpse at Hadid's look, featuring gorgeous glam. (Image credit: @tiziano.raw

For another Ôrəbella launch back in March, Hadid stuck to a similar vintage-inspired dress code. She wore a frilly, bow-adorned shirt covered in a lace overlay and a pair of low-rise bootcut jeans. Grounded in cap-toe Chanel pumps, Hadid added an elegant edge to the outfit.

Hadid’s latest looks fall directly in line with this season’s bohemian renaissance. During the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit, Chloé styled sumptuous lace-trimmed dresses, Ulla Johnson played into retro floral prints, and Zimmermann embraced earthy color palettes.

On Chloé's Spring 2026 runway, lace dresses took center stage. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A warm strapless dress emerged on Zimmermann's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Seeing as though fashion’s boho revival is here to stay this season, you might as well follow Hadid’s lead. Ahead, shop Marie Claire’s curated edit of delicate dresses, inspired by the model’s recent look.

Shop Bohemian Lace Dresses Inspired by Bella Hadid

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