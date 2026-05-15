Summer Is Almost Here—18 On-Sale Finds to Kickstart Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe
Step into the new season with these under-$150 essentials.
Summer is almost here, and it’s officially time to set aside my beloved layers for the next few months. I’ll admit it: I’m more of an autumnal dresser at heart. But I'm also a July baby, so to fully embrace my birthday season, I'm prepping my new-season wardrobe with a few early-summer sale finds.
Nodding to recent trends and my tried-and-true styling cues, there are a few entry points that are foundational to building my summer wardrobe: soft knits that are still lightweight enough for warmer days, easy dresses that can be styled up or down, and pops of color and print, from maritime-inspired stripes to a punch of cherry red. I also love a classic thong sandal.
From retailers like Nordstrom and J.Crew, the under-$150 picks ahead are perfect for dressing like summer is already here—even if you're still laying the groundwork.
Asymmetrical tops are my latest obsession, and this one moves from day to night with a quick bottom swap. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale’s promo codes.
Thong sandals are dominating summer shoe trends, and a simple black pair goes with practically everything. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Pointelle is the perfect summer knit—it’s breathable but still cozy. Save even more with one of our J. Crew promo codes.
A sweater in the summer works when it feels a bit sporty and easy to style in different ways. Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes.
Summer and jeans don’t always go hand in hand, but a loose pair is entirely wearable for that early-season transition. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
A linen shirt is a non-negotiable—I love this pop of yellow. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Maritime stripes are exploding this summer, and a minimal striped piece works with almost everything. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
If you still have an office commute in the summer like me, polished sleeveless tops are the easiest way to stay cool without sacrificing sophistication. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
A pop of red is my favorite way to liven up a look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Whether you’re packing for a vacation or just looking for an easy warm-weather uniform, an eyelet dress is an everyday essential. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Easy tailoring is the trend du jour—I love the zip-up detail here; it makes getting dressed feel effortless. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Exposed shoulders work year-round, but they feel especially good with a summer breeze. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Paired with jeans or a skirt, an embroidered top feels effortless to wear while still looking ornate. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
A crochet top always reads summery in my book. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
I was a bit resistant at first, but jorts are in right now—they’re my go-to for running errands or going for a walk. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
As layers start to shed, it’s time to think about your next go-to swimsuit. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
You can’t do summer without a white tee, and this oversized fit makes it feel a bit more distinct than your go-to version. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Statement skirts instantly pull together any look. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
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Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.