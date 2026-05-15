Summer Is Almost Here—18 On-Sale Finds to Kickstart Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe

Step into the new season with these under-$150 essentials.

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Summer is almost here, and it’s officially time to set aside my beloved layers for the next few months. I’ll admit it: I’m more of an autumnal dresser at heart. But I'm also a July baby, so to fully embrace my birthday season, I'm prepping my new-season wardrobe with a few early-summer sale finds.

Nodding to recent trends and my tried-and-true styling cues, there are a few entry points that are foundational to building my summer wardrobe: soft knits that are still lightweight enough for warmer days, easy dresses that can be styled up or down, and pops of color and print, from maritime-inspired stripes to a punch of cherry red. I also love a classic thong sandal.

From retailers like Nordstrom and J.Crew, the under-$150 picks ahead are perfect for dressing like summer is already here—even if you're still laying the groundwork.

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Gabriella Onessimo
Gabriella Onessimo
Fashion and Beauty Writer

Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more. 