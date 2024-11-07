Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Modern Mannequin Manicure With Her Princess Diana-Coded Outfit
The star has officially found her new beauty hyper-fixation.
Jennifer Lopez is the undisputed queen of nude colors. I'm convinced she was put on this Earth to spread the gospel of soft neutral shades like pink, peach, beige, and ivory. You'll almost never see her without a glossy latté-colored lip, bronzed cheeks, and smoldering brown eye makeup—a signature beat she's been wearing for most of her career. But if you really want to understand a woman's aesthetic, the best place to look is her fingertips.
Take, for instance, the manicure Lopez wore with a Princess Diana-inspired outfit and bag to her latest Unstoppable press tour stop in London. On Thursday, Nov. 6, the star showed up with pinky nude mannequin nails most likely painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Unlike the naked manicure trend, which emphasizes sheer nude shades and shorter lengths, the mannequin manicure is all about creating an ultra-perfected, skintone-matching look with meticulous cuticles and higher-coverage polishes. Here, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is wearing the trend with elongated squared-off tips that seemed to have a slight taper—a shape I'd describe as a happy medium between coffin and almond.
Lopez has been sporting mannequin manicures consistently throughout her Unstoppable press tour, beginning with the film's September premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. After the screening, Bachik shared the exact shade he used to create the look on Instagram: Apres Burnt Blush from the brand's Light & Shadows collection.
Bachik has yet to confirm the shade he used on Lopez for her Nov. 6 appearance, but options like Gucci Ellen Blush, OPI Don't Bossa Nova Me Around, and Hermès Rose Baltique seem like very close matches.
Her feminine beige-pink nails paired perfectly with her head-to-toe Dior outfit, which layered a white double-breasted coat over a black turtleneck. She topped the ensemble off with a black wide-brim hat, backless boots, and a dainty black handbag named after Princess Diana: the Lady Dior.
It was look Diana would have surely appreciated, although the late icon would have likely chosen a frosty pearl French manicure instead. To each their own!
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
