No, Sydney Sweeney isn't getting married anytime soon (that fans know of). But she did wear a dress resembling a vintage bridal gown to the premiere of her upcoming horror movie, Immaculate, at SXSW yesterday.

At the Oscars on Sunday, Sweeney's stylist Molly Dickinson dressed the actress in an Old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe-esque get-up—an archival Marc Bouwer gown originally worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Academy Awards. Days later, Dickinson kept with the throwback theme and Monroe inspiration with Sweeney's white Richard Quinn dress.

Sweeney posed on the SXSW red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown and lace thigh-high socks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's strapless, wedding-reminiscent white lace dress was topped with silky off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with white pointed toe pumps and sheer, lace thigh-high stockings layered on top.

Dickinson completed the look with Octavia Elizabeth pearl dangle earrings and rings from EFFY, Nouvel Heritagex, and Jennifer Meyer. Earlier that evening, she dressed Sweeney in a black Del Core off-the-shoulder, quarter-sleeve zip-up dress.

Sweeney's look was a little vintage bride, a little Marilyn Monroe. (Image credit: Alamy)

These looks mark a departure from Sweeney's rom-com press tour outfits leading up to the premiere of Anyone But You, which itself was a departure from her younger, girlier Euphoria-era style.

"This was the first fitting where she has been way more elevated and fashion," Dickson told Vogue late last year. "I feel like this was a this was more mature than she’s done before. She always taps into whatever the role or the movie is, like for Euphoria, we go for more fun and daring. For this, since it’s a rom-com, she really did want it to be more romantic and pretty."

If Anyone But You's looks were all about maturity and romance, Immaculate's may be about experimentation and intrigue.