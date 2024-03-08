Sydney Sweeney is back on the New York street-style radar ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Immaculate. Before the film's premiere at SXSW on March 12, the actress was spotted in Manhattan, kicking it in a controversial spring 2024 shoe trend.

On Thursday, March 7, Sweeney was photographed leaving her hotel in Manattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood with fiancé Jonathan Davino. The 26-year-old Madame Web star wore sky-high white legging-style heels from Victoria Beckham's Pre-Fall 2024 collection, which climbed up her thighs and had an open-toe cutout.

Sydney Sweeney left her hotel in a thigh-reaching pair of open-toe stiletto boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore the bold silhouette with a black maxi dress featuring a cutout at the chest. She also wore a long black coat and a coordinating black leather shoulder bag tucked under her arm. Sweeney completed her daytime look with a sleek pair of black sunglasses and gold square-shaped earrings, all selected by stylist Molly Dickson.

This isn't Sweeney's first foray into the peep-toe world. The 26-year-old attended a launch event for her new product with Laneige on February 26. The global ambassador wore a purple Tom Ford maxi dress with a matching Alaïa corset belt and the exact same Victoria Beckham shoes.

Sweeney wore the same Victoria Beckham shoes at the Laneige beauty event on February 26. (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LANEIGE US)

Sweeney's peep-toe moment follows a string of A-listers also putting their best foot forward in the controversial shoe trend. Since the thong-style stiletto boots made their runway appearance for fashion houses like Miu Miu and Versace, they've been embraced by celebrities throughout street style. Online, the shoes have received mixed reactions for combining leg-hugging leather with open toes.

Victoria Beckham is not only the brains behind Sweeney's shoes, but the designer herself. Last month, the fashion star was seen in an Instagram video with skincare expert Melanie Grant to tease an upcoming project for Beckham's Beauty label. She wore black peep-toe boots from her namesake brand, which made a subtle cameo underneath her high-neck colorblock dress.

While at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner also wore a black version of the open-toe shoes, which featured flip-flop thong straps and an ultra-thin metal heel. She wore the footwear with a black button-down mini shirtdress.

Kylie Jenner wore the controversial shoe trend at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sweeney's street sighting follows the news that one of her upcoming projects, Americana, scored a worldwide distribution deal from Lionsgate.

It's been two years since she wrapped up her role in director Tony Tost's film as a South Dakota waitress, Penny Jo Poplin, set in the modern-day West. Americana, formerly known as National Anthem, also stars Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane, and Simon Rex—and received rave reviews at the SXSW Film Festival last year.

In the meantime, the two-time Emmy nominee is busy promoting Immaculate, peep-toe boots in tow.