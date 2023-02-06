The biggest stars in music have arrived at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, and it looks like Taylor Swift brought along the "midnight rain" (IYKYK) to the red carpet. From her makeup to her nails, the pop star was giving Midnights in a blue beaded two-piece gown, custom-made by Roberto Cavalli. For your viewing pleasure, see her gorgeous look, below.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

To accompany her look, she rocked cat-eye eyeliner "sharp enough to kill a man," of course, and her 1989-era bold red lip. Additionally, Swifties were quick to point out Taylor's huge purple and diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz earrings, which led many to speculate that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could be on the way.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Before the award ceremony started, Taylor won one out of her four nominations for Best Music Video for her self-directed "All Too Well: The Short Film," marking her 12th Grammy award and officially making her an award-winning director.

She's also up for Song of the Year (for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”), Best Song Written for Visual Media (for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”), and Best Country Song (for “I Bet You Think About Me”).