The biggest stars in music have arrived at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, and it looks like Taylor Swift brought along the "midnight rain" (IYKYK) to the red carpet. From her makeup to her nails, the pop star was giving Midnights in a blue beaded two-piece gown, custom-made by Roberto Cavalli. For your viewing pleasure, see her gorgeous look, below.
To accompany her look, she rocked cat-eye eyeliner "sharp enough to kill a man," of course, and her 1989-era bold red lip. Additionally, Swifties were quick to point out Taylor's huge purple and diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz earrings, which led many to speculate that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could be on the way.
Before the award ceremony started, Taylor won one out of her four nominations for Best Music Video for her self-directed "All Too Well: The Short Film," marking her 12th Grammy award and officially making her an award-winning director.
She's also up for Song of the Year (for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”), Best Song Written for Visual Media (for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”), and Best Country Song (for “I Bet You Think About Me”).
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status With Win at the Grammys
The actress picked up the statue for the narration of her memoir, 'Finding Me.'
By Marie Claire Editors
-
The All-Star Cast of 'The Last of Us'
The HBO hit is full of A-list actors, including 'Game of Thrones' alums and a Yellowjacket.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
These Black History Documentaries Are Essential Viewing—This Month, and Beyond
Take your allyship a step further.
By Bianca Rodriguez