Taylor Swift Pairs a Crystal-Coated Dress With $36,000 Diamond Earrings for a Romantic NYC Date Night

If real life had a yearbook, we'd say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were actively campaigning for the Cutest Couple superlative.

The pair were spotted out on back-to-back date nights Friday and Saturday in New York City, and they were couples fashion goals both times. On Friday, they were like academia aesthetic mood board come to life for a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, both wearing brown jackets over black knits, and on Saturday, they complemented each other perfectly in a red and black Kansas City Chiefs palette.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out for a date night in New York City on Saturday, December 28, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce stood out in a $1,670 matching red waxed denim jacket and jeans set from Nahmias that he paired with a white logo-print Saint Michael T-shirt, $1, 530 Louis Vuitton X Timberland Ranger boots, a Nahmias Miracle Way Trucker Hat, and $975 burgundy Jacques Marie Mage Alin sunglasses, according to People.

Kelce needed a bold look to avoid getting totally lost next to Swift, who reminded anyone who may have forgotten that she can, still, make the whole place shimmer when she walks into, well, any physical space, really.

Taylor Swift gave "Bejeweled" energy in her crystal-embellished SIMKHAI coat in NYC on Saturday, December 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star of Swift's look was an $1,145 ankle-length, crystal-embellished SIMKHAI Giana coat that will definitely be making appearances as wardrobe in your envy dreams (which is currently available on sale for preorder for $995).

Swift looked expensive for the date night because everything on her body was expensive—the "Bejeweled" energy-drenched coat was one of the "bargain" piece in Swift's outfit (the other being the $475 black Fleur Du Mal flared corset mini dress she wore under it).

The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer splashed out on the accessories for the look, which included a $1,095 pair of Christian Louboutin Movida Sabina platform heels and a $2,450 black Stella McCartney Falabella crystal-fringed tote, according to @taylorswiftstyled.

Swift's jewelry was where the outfit's overall price tag really soared though, with her $2,675 Tiffany & Co T Diamond Wire ring in yellow gold and a pair of De Beers Arpeggia One Line drop earrings worth an astounding $36,000, according to People.

For anyone doing the math, that brings the total cost of Swift's date night look to at least $43,840.