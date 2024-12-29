Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Match in Cozy Knits for Their NYC Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out together in New York City in September 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to daring displays of PDA, you probably think about the usual D's (displays)—hand-holding, kissing, general canoodling—but let's take a second to talk about the bold means of publicly displaying affection that's often less NSFW, more NSNYFW: The coordinating couple's outfit.

It's something many have attempted, but few have mastered. This weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce checked one more box on their "Become a Undisputeable Power Couple" bingo card when they proved they earned a spot in the elusive latter category for their coordinated date night look in shades of brown, gold, and black.

The pair's master class in coordinating couple fashion came Friday night, when they were spotted enjoying a double date in New York City with Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley. According to the Daily Mail (which also has more photos of Swift and Kelce's amazing outfits), the foursome chose Japanese restaurant BondST in NoHo as the venue for the double date/real-life runway.

Both Swift and Kelce wore brown jackets over black knits for the night out and, while Swift paired her black mini-dress with black tights, Kelce pulled his look together with a pair of brown pants.

Swift's look was as expensive as it looked (aka, very), consisting of a $5,500 Stella McCartney Crystal Cage Oversized Blazer in beige tweed with crystal embellishments, a black, $3,490 Versace Crystal La Medusa Mini Bag, $475, sold-out Marc Jacobs Amber Boots, and a pair of $26 Sheertex Modern Diamond Sheer Rip-Resist Tights that served as the outfit's "something normal humans can afford."

As Sarah Chapelle, who runs the popular @taylorswiftstyled Instagram account and literally wrote the book on Swift's style evolution noted in her post about the outfit, the "Fortnight" singer turned to one of her longtime favorite's for the oversized blazer at the center of the look.

"Since 2019, Taylor has had a strong relationship with British designer Stella McCartney. Their connection even spawned a collab for Taylor’s album Lover," Chapelle wrote. "Over the years, Taylor has worn many Stella pieces across her catalogue (bags, shoes, outerwear). This blazer is from the Fall 2024 runway which featured a lot of crystal cage embellishments, as seen on Taylor’s blazer."

