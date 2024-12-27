Here's Why Taylor Swift Probably Didn't Support Travis Kelce In-Person for His Christmas Day Game
The singer reportedly doesn't attend any away games because of security concerns, and the Christmas day game in Pittsburgh was likely no different.
Anyone hoping for a Christmas day Taylor Swift sighting when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 25 was in for disappointment.
Fans who might have had such a sighting on their Christmas list would have had an understandable basis for the hope. Swift did spend last Christmas in the stands while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce played, after all—cheering him on while wearing a Santa Claus hat emblazoned with his number, 87, no less.
Although Swift hasn't officially announced a reason for skipping this year's Christmas day matchup, the likely reason behind her different decision this year comes down to location. While the 2023 Christmas day game was played on the Chief's home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, this year's Christmas showdown was an away game for the team, played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Location is an important piece of the puzzle for Swift, who hasn't attended away games all season. The travel isn't what has reportedly kept Swift from attending away games though—security concerns are.
Sources close to the singer have said that venues she visits need to be vetted by her security team, which makes attending away games a bit of a logistical nightmare for her.
“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance," one source told Page Six earlier this year.
Early in the season, fans buzzed with worry about Swift and Kelce's relationship status when she skipped Chiefs games in Atlanta and Los Angeles, prompting sources close to her to shut down the rumors by explaining the role that security concerns have to play when she decides whether or not to go anywhere—including to Kelce's games.
“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns," a Swift source told Page Six at the time. "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”
Still, Swift seemed to have been watching the Christmas day matchup from home and went on a like-spree on social media when Kelce broke a Chiefs franchise record (for most receiving touchdowns) during the game.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
