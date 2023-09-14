Grab Taylor Swift's VMAs After-Party Denim Dress Before It Sells Out

Taylor Swift is seen in Nomad on September 13, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Taylor Swift won... everything at the VMAs on Tuesday.

The superstar was nominated in 11 categories at the MTV event, and won in nine of them, making her the second most nominated artist in a single night at the VMAs, after Peter Gabriel's 10 wins in one night, according to an analysis by Vegas Insider.

This brings Swift's total VMAs wins to a whopping 23, second only to legend Beyoncé, who has 34 VMA Moonman statuettes to her name (30 as a solo artist and four with Destiny's Child).

But that's not the only way Swift delighted fans at Tuesday's awards show: She also completely smashed her wardrobe, showing up in a structured, asymmetrical black dress by Versace, paired with diamond hoop earrings by Maria Tash, and diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings from Joseph Saidian and Sons.

taylor swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star made sure she didn't go *out of style* after the ceremony, though, and her after-party outfit was high-key even nicer than her main look—albeit less dressy.

Swift was photographed wearing a really cool micro mini-dress made from upcycled denim, featuring different shades of the blue fabric and a corset-like bust. This piece is still in stock at EB DENIM, but only just, so hurry up if you want to get your hands on it before it sells out.

The singer paired this number with more bling, including two super luxurious gold bracelets from Melissa Kaye: one diamond tennis bracelet and one simpler gold chain.

Also, she brought back the Reputation red lip whose original no-show Marie Claire editors were confused about. She got that red lip, classic, thing that you like...

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is seen leaving the VMAs After Party Hosted by Diddy on September 13, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

