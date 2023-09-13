Selena Gomez Says She Looked "Constipated" Compared to Taylor Swift at the VMAs

What did we say about negative self-talk, please?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Selena Gomez—objectively one of the most beautiful women on the planet—joked she looks terrible next to Taylor Swift in one photo from Tuesday's VMAs.

Posting the photo below on her Instagram Stories after the awards show, in which the two women are sharing a sweet moment celebrating their respective wins, Gomez wrote over it, "She looks stunning I look constipated," adding, "Typical."

Obviously, we all sometimes dislike a photo of ourselves, and that doesn't mean that this is always how Gomez feels about her looks, but I would just like to say for the record that to anyone but herself she looked absolutely beautiful in this picture.

Gomez wore a jaw-dropping lacy red creation by Oscar de la Renta for the red-carpet event, while Swift went for an edgier look in an structured, perforated black gown by Versace, paired with Maria Tash earrings.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez and Swift both won big on the night, with the former taking home the VMA for "Best Afrobeats" for her collaboration with Rema on "Calm Down."

Meanwhile, the "Anti-Hero" singer once again smashed records by taking home nine VMAs—with one of them presented to her by all five members of NSYNC.

While the two women were receiving their respective awards, they both cheered on each other wholeheartedly from their seats in the audience, demonstrating that their lovely friendship is still going strong after all these years.

One moment from the night Gomez appeared to enjoy quite a bit less than the rest was when Olivia Rodrigo staged a fake stage malfunction, which had the Only Murders in the Building star temporarily quite worried. Oops!

