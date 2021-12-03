You Can't Watch 'The Beatles: Get Back' Without Talking About the Fashion

Witnessing The Beatles' creative process in The Beatles: Get Back, the new Disney+ three-part series from Peter Jackson, is an undeniable thrill for any Beatles fan—but the fashion? That’s where you, my fashion-feening friend, will get hooked. While the fab foursome were often seen performing in clean-cut, collarless suits, some crafted by Italian-French designer Pierre Cardin, the unseen footage from Get Back offers an inside look at the band’s cornucopia of style—from Paul's cool-as-a-cucumber knits and George and Ringo's psychedelic color schemes to John's iconic circle rimmed frames. Here's some style inspiration, just *because*.

There Were the Blouses:

Fancy a ruffled blouse for yourself? You can buy the very same red polka dot blouse Ringo wears below at Sotheby's.

(Image credit: Getty)

There Were the Blazers:

In 1967, The Beatles opened their own boutique, fittingly named Apple (after their music label), on 94 Baker Street in Marylebone, London.

(Image credit: Getty)

There Were the Knits:

Luxe turtlenecks and knitted vests in poppy hues were a staple on the band members. Of the foursome, George Harrison was one of the biggest fashion risk takers.

(Image credit: Disney+)

There Were the Coats:

In the ultimate style move, John Lennon's fur jacket was actually borrowed from Yoko Ono as the group performed—in what would be their last-ever live performance—on the Savile Row rooftop in London.