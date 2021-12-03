You Can't Watch 'The Beatles: Get Back' Without Talking About the Fashion

The Beatles' legacy stretches beyond their music.

Witnessing The Beatles' creative process in The Beatles: Get Back, the new Disney+ three-part series from Peter Jackson, is an undeniable thrill for any Beatles fan—but the fashion? That’s where you, my fashion-feening friend, will get hooked. While the fab foursome were often seen performing in clean-cut, collarless suits, some crafted by Italian-French designer Pierre Cardin, the unseen footage from Get Back offers an inside look at the band’s cornucopia of style—from Paul's cool-as-a-cucumber knits and George and Ringo's psychedelic color schemes to John's iconic circle rimmed frames. Here's some style inspiration, just *because*.

There Were the Blouses:

Fancy a ruffled blouse for yourself? You can buy the very same red polka dot blouse Ringo wears below at Sotheby's.

The Beatles fashion

See by Chloé Neo-Victorian Ruffled Blouse

Zimmermann Concert Ruffled Floral Print Blouse

Nili Lotan Cecily Ruffled Floral Print Blouse

There Were the Blazers:

In 1967, The Beatles opened their own boutique, fittingly named Apple (after their music label), on 94 Baker Street in Marylebone, London.

beatles fashion

Veronica Beard Merlin Tailored Dickey Jacket

Alice & Olivia Macey Metallic Jacquard Blazer

Gucci Silk and Velvet Blazer

There Were the Knits:

Luxe turtlenecks and knitted vests in poppy hues were a staple on the band members. Of the foursome, George Harrison was one of the biggest fashion risk takers.

beatles fashion

Balmain Sweater

Dodo Bar Or Turtleneck

Stella McCartney The Beatles Get Back Sweater

There Were the Coats:

In the ultimate style move, John Lennon's fur jacket was actually borrowed from Yoko Ono as the group performed—in what would be their last-ever live performance—on the Savile Row rooftop in London.

the beatles fashion

Apparis Bree Belted Faux-Fur Coat

Unreal Fur Casablanca Faux Fur Coat

Shrimps Lorca Crochet Collar Faux Fur Coat

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

