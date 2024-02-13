Usher Reportedly Wore Some $400k Worth of Jewels at the Super Bowl

Usher absolutely crushed his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

The singer brought out guest stars including queen Alicia Keys and Ludacris, and gave viewers a run for their money.

But you know what else gave viewers a run for their money? The sheer amount of precious jewels Usher sported for the show—notably a D&G phoenix brooch, a Benny Da Jeweler "U" pendant, and a Jacqui Aiche ring. Together, these three pieces alone cost some $400k, according to one jeweler's estimate. Whew!

Usher shows off a "U" initial pendant from Benny The Jeweler worth an estimated $300k during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"During his Super Bowl Halftime Show, [Usher] wore an array of jewels—including a new variation of his iconic 'U' pendant," explains fine jewelry and diamonds expert Zack Stone, from retailer Steven Stone.

"From Benny The Jeweler, the pendant was crafted from white gold and boasts over 100 carats of VVS quality diamonds, mixed with pearls. Benny revealed on his Instagram that it cost $300,000 to make."

A post shared by Benny The jeweler A photo posted by bennydajeweler on

Stone continued, "While he donned gloves for part of his performance, the R&B sensation also showcased a gold ring from American jewelry brand Jacqui Aiche.

"Set with a pearl in a diamond studded bezel, the huge piece features Usher’s full name, details of this years Super Bowl, and a design resembling the Vince Lombardi trophy, topped with a marquise cut diamond in place of a football. I’d estimate it to be worth around $5,000."

Last but not least, the jeweler commented on Usher's D&G ring.

"The superstar often incorporates brooches into his ensemble and opted for a remarkably attention-grabbing one from Dolce & Gabbana for his Super Bowl appearance," Stone said.

"Fashioned from presumably the finest diamonds, the phoenix-shaped brooch is adorned with rubies. Long associated with rebirth, it’s a poignant choice for Usher, who has just embarked on the next stage of his career with the release of his ninth album [and his wedding!]. Though it’s difficult to put a price on such an extravagant piece, I’d estimate it to be worth around $100,000."

I'm no math genius, but I believe that takes us to $405,000. That's quite a lot!