Walmart's Viral "Birkin" Follow-Up? A Legit Luxury It-Bag Boutique

The mega-retailer has partnered with Rebag, an authenticated luxury consignment store, to sell Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and yes, Hermès.

a collage of three women carrying designer bags at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Walmart seems to have been paying close attention to all the hubbub about its so-called "Walmart Birkin" or "Wirkin"—the under-$80 Hermès imitator that skyrocketed to viral fame after it was tracked down by TikTokers this winter. The mega-retailer is responding not by dealing in more dupes, but helping shoppers get closer to the real things.

On Jan. 16, Walmart announced it had partnered with the luxury consignment store Rebag to list hundreds of authenticated, "pre-loved" designer accessories in a special online boutique. A dedicated page lists legit secondhand pieces, from Goyard tote bags to quilted Chanel wallets and Louis Vuitton luggage tags, sourced by Rebag and shipped with Walmart's logistics. Inventory includes bags, watches, and fine jewelry—100 of which are completely exclusive to Rebag's store on Walmart. Additional designers on the roster include Saint Laurent, Gucci, Celine, Prada, Dior, and yes, Hermès.

a woman at fashion week carries three hermes bags linked with one another

Imitations of the Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, sold by third-party manufacturers on Walmart's marketplace, went viral in December 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While independent sellers have listed luxury It bags (and dupes) on Walmart's third-party marketplace over the years, Rebag is the first luxury consignment store to officially partner with the retailer. After a heated online debate over the ethics of Birkin doppelgänger—does it make luxury more accessible, or does it deepen the wealth gap even more?—a Rebag partnership more closely aligns Walmart with the quality and authenticity of designer originals. There's value here, too: Labels like Bottega Veneta and Gucci bags tend to retain their prices over time, but luxury consignment is often slightly more accessible than going straight to the designer's store.

Collectors who've worked with Rebag since it opened in 2014 can trust they're not getting a fake. Every listing is hand-checked by an experienced authentication staff at the reseller's headquarters before it's listed. The team has more than 100 years of combined experience identifying and curating luxury goods.

a woman at Paris fashion week carries a Kelly To Go Wallet

Walmart's Rebag boutique lists hundreds of designer bags for re-sale, including styles from Hermès, Chanel, and more.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

a woman at paris fashion week carries a miu miu bag

While several trending styles are listed in Walmart's store, the Hermès Birkin is, so far, not present.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

So far, Rebag at Walmart includes around 130 Hermès listings. The only silhouette not accounted for? The actual Birkin bag.

Shop Luxury Bags via Rebag at Walmart

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

