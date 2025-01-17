Walmart seems to have been paying close attention to all the hubbub about its so-called "Walmart Birkin" or "Wirkin"—the under-$80 Hermès imitator that skyrocketed to viral fame after it was tracked down by TikTokers this winter. The mega-retailer is responding not by dealing in more dupes, but helping shoppers get closer to the real things.

On Jan. 16, Walmart announced it had partnered with the luxury consignment store Rebag to list hundreds of authenticated, "pre-loved" designer accessories in a special online boutique. A dedicated page lists legit secondhand pieces, from Goyard tote bags to quilted Chanel wallets and Louis Vuitton luggage tags, sourced by Rebag and shipped with Walmart's logistics. Inventory includes bags, watches, and fine jewelry—100 of which are completely exclusive to Rebag's store on Walmart. Additional designers on the roster include Saint Laurent, Gucci, Celine, Prada, Dior, and yes, Hermès.

Imitations of the Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, sold by third-party manufacturers on Walmart's marketplace, went viral in December 2024. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While independent sellers have listed luxury It bags (and dupes) on Walmart's third-party marketplace over the years, Rebag is the first luxury consignment store to officially partner with the retailer. After a heated online debate over the ethics of Birkin doppelgänger—does it make luxury more accessible, or does it deepen the wealth gap even more?—a Rebag partnership more closely aligns Walmart with the quality and authenticity of designer originals. There's value here, too: Labels like Bottega Veneta and Gucci bags tend to retain their prices over time, but luxury consignment is often slightly more accessible than going straight to the designer's store.

Collectors who've worked with Rebag since it opened in 2014 can trust they're not getting a fake. Every listing is hand-checked by an experienced authentication staff at the reseller's headquarters before it's listed. The team has more than 100 years of combined experience identifying and curating luxury goods.

Walmart's Rebag boutique lists hundreds of designer bags for re-sale, including styles from Hermès, Chanel, and more. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While several trending styles are listed in Walmart's store, the Hermès Birkin is, so far, not present. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

So far, Rebag at Walmart includes around 130 Hermès listings. The only silhouette not accounted for? The actual Birkin bag.

