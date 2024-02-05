Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys was one for the books. Not only did she make history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times (surpassing a trio of male legends, including Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon), but she also announced a new album dropping on April 19, titled "The Tortured Poets Department." Outside of picking up some career milestones, Swift also shut down the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown and an unexpected accessory: a watch choker.
Swift's timepiece necklace might have served as one of many Easter eggs within her Grammys red carpet look, but it also co-signed the rise of an opulent accessories trend among celebrities.
Watch sleuths such as Brynn Wallner (@Dimepiece on Instagram) were quick to determine that Swift's choker necklace is a vintage Concord watch, which has been fused into a choker by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The square watch face featured a white dial situated between an array of glittering black stones, which complemented Swift's black-and-white Schiaparelli gown. Swift paired the timepiece with layers of diamond necklaces, also courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz.
The "Anti-Hero" singer may be the first to turn a diamond watch into an object of mass speculation—onlookers caught the watch's hands set to midnight, and assumed Swift was teasing an announcement tied to Reputation (Taylor's Version)—but she isn't the first to style a watch somewhere other than her wrist.
Rihanna wore a custom Jacob & Co. watch choker while sitting front row at Pharrell's debut 2023 Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week last year. If you thought Swift's timepiece sparkled, Rihanna had her beat: Her choker's watch face featured 30 carats of baguette-cut white diamonds worth $700,000. Her accessory naturally caught the eye of jewelry lovers, which led to a bevy of Etsy sellers repurposing vintage watches into choker-style necklaces.
Rihanna and Swift aren't the only two taking an unconventional approach to wearing their watches. Olivia Rodrigo posed for her Rolling Stone spread wearing a mini skirt made of watches and a timepiece around her neck, styled by Jared Ellner. The celebrity stylist also outfitted Emma Chamberlain in a timepiece choker for the Miu Miu spring-summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Watches' potential doesn't end at necklaces: Meghan Thee Stallion tried another approach last summer, wearing a stack of rings made up of tiny watch faces.
The bottom line: Watches aren't limited to one placement—at least where celebrities are concerned. Now that the look is Taylor Swift-approved, watch collectors should gear up for a storm of fans turning the emerging trend into a true fashion moment.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
