What to Wear Monday Through Sunday
The seven-day outfit guide.
Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I'm definitely guilty of taking about an hour to find the perfect outfit every morning. Though the process of piecing together the right separates can be very satisfying, I'm starting to garner a reputation as the (fashionably) late friend and co-worker. In an attempt to nip this pesky habit, I'm challenging myself to workshop a week's worth of chic summer looks so my mornings feel less rushed and more enjoyable. Whether I'm heading into the office on a Tuesday, grabbing Friday night cocktails with my girlfriends, or running Sunday errands, all the items below will ensure I'm fully prepared for any day of the week. (I even got ahead of myself and included a beauty pick to complement each look.) Here's what I came up with.
Monday
This elegant top is undeniably comfortable and will help ease me into the workweek. The lemongrass colorway feels so summery, too.
The Gap x Dôen collab has been the talk of the town, and these effortless trousers must be the reason why. The wide-leg silhouette is perfect for the office or when I'm working from home.
The squared toe is my favorite detail of these cute summer slides.
Gemstone necklaces are an easy way to subtly elevate any look. The dark blue tiger's eye makes a chic statement.
This hydrating lip balm adds just the right amount of shine and pigment and will bring this look together.
Tuesday
The best part about sunny-day outfits: cool sunglasses. The frames are so sleek.
I'm updating my core summer basics, and this ultra-soft tank top is a no-brainer.
The sporty-chic feel of this nylon skirt by Tibi is key to beating the heat. It will make running around the city feel like an absolute breeze.
I've been eyeing a kitten mule for the longest time and finally found the perfect pair. It adds a sleek, polished detail when styled with the above separates.
This delicate scent instantly feels refreshing.
Wednesday
Wearing a stellar outfit midweek is sure to keep spirits high until the weekend. I'm leaning into my love for French-girl style with this pretty, embroidered button-down.
The linen- and cotton-blend fabric is so soft and breathable. Not to mention, the high-rise, wide-leg fit does wonders for my legs.
Every workwear outfit needs a reliable tote bag to fit a laptop, everyday essentials, and more. This one from Coach does all the above.
This mascara stays on all day and is great for accentuating and defining my lashes.
Thursday
The wrinkle fabric and French cuffs are the definition of casual elegance.
The raw hem gives these classic, everyday jeans an edgy detail.
These timeless suede ballet flats are what dreams are made of.
I love that this single ring looks like four stacked bands (a stylish illusion).
This creamy matte lipstick glides so easily onto my lips, and there's a shade for every skin tone.
Friday
I'll be able to wear this fitted knit tank straight from the office to my Friday evening plans.
Polka dots have a fun and flirty energy that couldn't be more fitting for the end of the week. The contrast hem on this midi skirt has me completely sold.
Nothing screams Friday more than a strappy red heel.
One swipe and my cheeks will have that covetable, sun-kissed glow.
Saturday
This stunning, breezy poplin dress is made for all Saturday activities. I plan on wearing this piece to the beach, outdoor dinner parties, and everywhere in between.
This halter one-piece is so comfortable and flattering.
The most elevated straw beach tote I've seen in a minute.
I plan on being outside all day, so this weightless sunscreen is a must-have beauty essential.
Sunday
Every fashion person I know is adding a pair of these easy cotton shorts to their summer wardrobe.
I always have a long list of Sunday to-do's, and these sporty, cushiony kicks are ideal for running my errands.
The lightweight coverage is perfect for touching up dark circles and blemishes on the go.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
