What to Wear Monday Through Sunday

The seven-day outfit guide.

fashion editor Raina Mendonça
(Image credit: @rainamendonca_)
Raina Mendonça
By
published

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I'm definitely guilty of taking about an hour to find the perfect outfit every morning. Though the process of piecing together the right separates can be very satisfying, I'm starting to garner a reputation as the (fashionably) late friend and co-worker. In an attempt to nip this pesky habit, I'm challenging myself to workshop a week's worth of chic summer looks so my mornings feel less rushed and more enjoyable. Whether I'm heading into the office on a Tuesday, grabbing Friday night cocktails with my girlfriends, or running Sunday errands, all the items below will ensure I'm fully prepared for any day of the week. (I even got ahead of myself and included a beauty pick to complement each look.) Here's what I came up with.

Monday

Amelia Knit Top
Reformation Amelia Knit Top

This elegant top is undeniably comfortable and will help ease me into the workweek. The lemongrass colorway feels so summery, too.

product
Gap x Dôen High Rise Khaki Trousers

The Gap x Dôen collab has been the talk of the town, and these effortless trousers must be the reason why. The wide-leg silhouette is perfect for the office or when I'm working from home.

Lucca Leather Slide Sandal
Banana Republic Lucca Leather Slide Sandal

The squared toe is my favorite detail of these cute summer slides.

Yona Collar - Dark Blue Tiger's Eye
Kara Yoo Yona Collar

Gemstone necklaces are an easy way to subtly elevate any look. The dark blue tiger's eye makes a chic statement.

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This hydrating lip balm adds just the right amount of shine and pigment and will bring this look together.

Tuesday

Vibe Check 35mm Polarized Small Square Sunglasses
Quay Australia Vibe Check 35mm Polarized Small Square Sunglasses

The best part about sunny-day outfits: cool sunglasses. The frames are so sleek.

Pointelle Tank Top
J.Crew Pointelle Tank Top

I'm updating my core summer basics, and this ultra-soft tank top is a no-brainer.

Italian Sporty Nylon Full Skirt
Tibi Italian Sporty Nylon Full Skirt

The sporty-chic feel of this nylon skirt by Tibi is key to beating the heat. It will make running around the city feel like an absolute breeze.

Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule

I've been eyeing a kitten mule for the longest time and finally found the perfect pair. It adds a sleek, polished detail when styled with the above separates.

Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent Perfume Spray
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent Perfume Spray

This delicate scent instantly feels refreshing.

Wednesday

product
Sézane Chlo Shirt

Wearing a stellar outfit midweek is sure to keep spirits high until the weekend. I'm leaning into my love for French-girl style with this pretty, embroidered button-down.

Italian Linen-Cotton Wide Leg Jean
Banana Republic Italian Linen-Cotton Wide Leg Jean

The linen- and cotton-blend fabric is so soft and breathable. Not to mention, the high-rise, wide-leg fit does wonders for my legs.

Molly Suede Belt
B-Low the Belt Molly Suede Belt

This vintage suede belt adds a chic detail to the outfit.

Small City Tote
Coach Outlet Small City Tote

Every workwear outfit needs a reliable tote bag to fit a laptop, everyday essentials, and more. This one from Coach does all the above.

Limitless Lash Mascara
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

This mascara stays on all day and is great for accentuating and defining my lashes.

Thursday

Chloé Bib Button Down in Blush Wrinkle Cotton
Kallmeyer Chloé Bib Button Down in Blush Wrinkle Cotton

The wrinkle fabric and French cuffs are the definition of casual elegance.

Happy Shaggy High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
Hint of Blu High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

The raw hem gives these classic, everyday jeans an edgy detail.

Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These timeless suede ballet flats are what dreams are made of.

Molten Stacked Band
Nordstrom Molten Stacked Band

I love that this single ring looks like four stacked bands (a stylish illusion).

Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick
Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick

This creamy matte lipstick glides so easily onto my lips, and there's a shade for every skin tone.

Friday

Grace Earrings
Sashi Grace Earrings

Silver knotted studs for the win.

Bowie Knit Top
Reformation Bowie Knit Top

I'll be able to wear this fitted knit tank straight from the office to my Friday evening plans.

Winona Black Spot Midi Skirt
Dissh Winona Black Spot Midi Skirt

Polka dots have a fun and flirty energy that couldn't be more fitting for the end of the week. The contrast hem on this midi skirt has me completely sold.

Locke Red Dainty Strappy Square Toe Heel | Women's Heels – Steve Madden
Steve Madden Locke Red Dainty Strappy Square Toe Heel

Nothing screams Friday more than a strappy red heel.

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

One swipe and my cheeks will have that covetable, sun-kissed glow.

Saturday

product
Draper James Beatrix Sunglasses

Cat-eye frames are always in style.

Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin

This stunning, breezy poplin dress is made for all Saturday activities. I plan on wearing this piece to the beach, outdoor dinner parties, and everywhere in between.

Super Bloom Plunging Halter One-Piece
Cupshe Super Bloom Plunging Halter One-Piece

This halter one-piece is so comfortable and flattering.

Canasta Leather-Trimmed Striped Straw Tote
Sensi Studio Canasta Leather-Trimmed Striped Straw Tote

The most elevated straw beach tote I've seen in a minute.

Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Pa +++
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 40

I plan on being outside all day, so this weightless sunscreen is a must-have beauty essential.

Sunday

product
COS 24/7 T-Shirt

The understated essential I'll never part with.

Striped Seersucker Shorts
Coach Outlet Striped Seersucker Shorts

Every fashion person I know is adding a pair of these easy cotton shorts to their summer wardrobe.

Cortez Sneaker
Nike Cortez Sneaker

I always have a long list of Sunday to-do's, and these sporty, cushiony kicks are ideal for running my errands.

Satchel Crossbody
Coach Outlet Satchel Crossbody

I love the sophisticated look of this satchel crossbody.

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
Tower 28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer

The lightweight coverage is perfect for touching up dark circles and blemishes on the go.

Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

Latest