What to Wear Monday Through Sunday

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I'm definitely guilty of taking about an hour to find the perfect outfit every morning. Though the process of piecing together the right separates can be very satisfying, I'm starting to garner a reputation as the (fashionably) late friend and co-worker. In an attempt to nip this pesky habit, I'm challenging myself to workshop a week's worth of chic summer looks so my mornings feel less rushed and more enjoyable. Whether I'm heading into the office on a Tuesday, grabbing Friday night cocktails with my girlfriends, or running Sunday errands, all the items below will ensure I'm fully prepared for any day of the week. (I even got ahead of myself and included a beauty pick to complement each look.) Here's what I came up with.

Monday

Reformation Amelia Knit Top $98 at Reformation This elegant top is undeniably comfortable and will help ease me into the workweek. The lemongrass colorway feels so summery, too.

Gap x Dôen High Rise Khaki Trousers $100 at Gap The Gap x Dôen collab has been the talk of the town, and these effortless trousers must be the reason why. The wide-leg silhouette is perfect for the office or when I'm working from home.

Banana Republic Lucca Leather Slide Sandal $180 at Banana Republic The squared toe is my favorite detail of these cute summer slides.

Kara Yoo Yona Collar $180 at Kara Yoo Gemstone necklaces are an easy way to subtly elevate any look. The dark blue tiger's eye makes a chic statement.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 at Sephora This hydrating lip balm adds just the right amount of shine and pigment and will bring this look together.

Tuesday

Quay Australia Vibe Check 35mm Polarized Small Square Sunglasses $85 at Nordstrom The best part about sunny-day outfits: cool sunglasses. The frames are so sleek.

J.Crew Pointelle Tank Top Was $40, Now $25 at J.Crew I'm updating my core summer basics, and this ultra-soft tank top is a no-brainer.

Tibi Italian Sporty Nylon Full Skirt $495 at Tibi The sporty-chic feel of this nylon skirt by Tibi is key to beating the heat. It will make running around the city feel like an absolute breeze.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule $278 at Reformation I've been eyeing a kitten mule for the longest time and finally found the perfect pair. It adds a sleek, polished detail when styled with the above separates.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent Perfume Spray $79 at Ulta This delicate scent instantly feels refreshing.

Wednesday

Sézane Chlo Shirt $125 at Sézane Wearing a stellar outfit midweek is sure to keep spirits high until the weekend. I'm leaning into my love for French-girl style with this pretty, embroidered button-down.

Banana Republic Italian Linen-Cotton Wide Leg Jean $150 at Banana Republic The linen- and cotton-blend fabric is so soft and breathable. Not to mention, the high-rise, wide-leg fit does wonders for my legs.

B-Low the Belt Molly Suede Belt $149 at Shopbop This vintage suede belt adds a chic detail to the outfit.

Coach Outlet Small City Tote $119 at Coach Outlet Every workwear outfit needs a reliable tote bag to fit a laptop, everyday essentials, and more. This one from Coach does all the above.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara $28 at Nordstrom This mascara stays on all day and is great for accentuating and defining my lashes.

Thursday

Kallmeyer Chloé Bib Button Down in Blush Wrinkle Cotton Was $475, Now $380 at Kallmeyer The wrinkle fabric and French cuffs are the definition of casual elegance.

Hint of Blu High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans $69 at Nordstrom The raw hem gives these classic, everyday jeans an edgy detail.

Le Monde Beryl Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats $530 at Net-a-Porter These timeless suede ballet flats are what dreams are made of.

Nordstrom Molten Stacked Band $25 at Nordstrom I love that this single ring looks like four stacked bands (a stylish illusion).

Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick $38 at Nordstrom This creamy matte lipstick glides so easily onto my lips, and there's a shade for every skin tone.

Friday

Sashi Grace Earrings $78 at Shopbop Silver knotted studs for the win.

Reformation Bowie Knit Top $78 at Reformation I'll be able to wear this fitted knit tank straight from the office to my Friday evening plans.

Dissh Winona Black Spot Midi Skirt $130 at Dissh Polka dots have a fun and flirty energy that couldn't be more fitting for the end of the week. The contrast hem on this midi skirt has me completely sold.

Steve Madden Locke Red Dainty Strappy Square Toe Heel $100 at Steve Madden Nothing screams Friday more than a strappy red heel.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48 at Nordstrom One swipe and my cheeks will have that covetable, sun-kissed glow.

Saturday

J.Crew Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin Was $148, Now $120 at J.Crew This stunning, breezy poplin dress is made for all Saturday activities. I plan on wearing this piece to the beach, outdoor dinner parties, and everywhere in between.

Cupshe Super Bloom Plunging Halter One-Piece Was $28, Now $22 at Cupshe This halter one-piece is so comfortable and flattering.

Sensi Studio Canasta Leather-Trimmed Striped Straw Tote $390 at Net-a-Porter The most elevated straw beach tote I've seen in a minute.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 40 $38 at Sephora I plan on being outside all day, so this weightless sunscreen is a must-have beauty essential.

Sunday

COS 24/7 T-Shirt $35 at COS The understated essential I'll never part with.

Coach Outlet Striped Seersucker Shorts $60 at Coach Outlet Every fashion person I know is adding a pair of these easy cotton shorts to their summer wardrobe.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $90 at Nordstrom I always have a long list of Sunday to-do's, and these sporty, cushiony kicks are ideal for running my errands.

Coach Outlet Satchel Crossbody $159 at Coach Outlet I love the sophisticated look of this satchel crossbody.

Tower 28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer $22 at Sephora The lightweight coverage is perfect for touching up dark circles and blemishes on the go.