I'm Building My Thanksgiving Outfits Around These Dramatic Style Centerpieces

I am so excited to dive into holiday looks. The festive season is the perfect time to take all of your more glamorous pieces for a spin. As a minimalist girl, though, I prefer playing around with textures over sparkles—and my favorite Thanksgiving outfits are still just as dramatic as a result.

To prove it, I curated a couple of fun, event-worthy "outfit centerpieces" that will remind your hometown that the fashion girl is back for the weekend. They feature a few dramatic elements—think: a silky fabrication or a touch of faux fur—that add flair to my outfits without straying too far from my personal style rules. These are items that you can build a look around.

The picks on this list should also serve as a reminder that festive winter fashion should be fun above all, even if you avoid maximalism. Let's dive in, shall we?

A Dramatic Robe Coat

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Opera and robe-style coats make for the perfect way to indulge in rich silks and velvets whilst staying both comfortable and sophisticated. Since the coat itself is the look, I would pair it with understated pieces underneath, like vintage Levi’s, a white long-sleeve top, and a slipper-like shoe. You can show off for your family, but then eventually take off the coat and go casual (or not).

An Elevated Silk Trouser

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I love wearing silk or satin pants for festive moments. They're easy and comfortable, but the shine makes them look richer. A pointy-toed heel poking out from the trouser legs or a printed bag are the perfect cherries on top of the otherwise straightforward look.

A Beautiful Slip Dress

(Image credit: Thomas Razzano)

A gorgeous, silk dress screams Thanksgiving to me. They're ultimately classic, sophisticated, yet pretty easy to style. Pair yours with sheer black tights, a beautiful heel, and tall leather gloves.

A Fun, Furry Collar

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Wear a faux fur-trimmed coat to your next friendsgiving celebration, where your outfit can be a little funkier compared to the one you would wear around your family. You'll stay warm while looking very, very glamorous. All you need now is a bottle of champagne, and you're good to go!