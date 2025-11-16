The Best Faux Fur Coats and Jackets at Nordstrom for Richer-Looking Outfits
23 opulent finds that look expensive, but aren't.
The Spring 2026 runway circuit had plenty of awe-inspiring moments, but nothing caught my attention like the many photos of New York It girls walking down the street in shaggy, opulent, faux-fur coats. Now that the chilly weather has made outerwear a nonnegotiable, I'm getting on board with the winter trend—and I'm doing so with under-$200 options at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom has always been my one-stop shop for the latest trends, so I wasn't shocked to see a ton of furry finds at the retailer. What did surprise me, however, were the prices. I didn't expect to see such rich-looking finds at such an approachable price point— many of which are on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, might I add.
Ahead, I've rounded up all of the fabulous (and affordable!) fur jackets I spotted at the retailer. These are jackets I plan on wearing with everything from my favorite denim and T-shirts to fancier cocktail dresses this season—and if you want to look like a wealthy socialite without breaking your budget, you should too.
Imagine how chic this coat would look paired with all of your holiday party dresses.
Open Edit is a favorite brand of mine for expensive-looking, yet affordable finds.
This chocolate brown is the rich-looking shade I want to wear all winter long.
The cow print trend has crossed over into the land of fur jackets and I'm not mad about it.
