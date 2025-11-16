The Spring 2026 runway circuit had plenty of awe-inspiring moments, but nothing caught my attention like the many photos of New York It girls walking down the street in shaggy, opulent, faux-fur coats. Now that the chilly weather has made outerwear a nonnegotiable, I'm getting on board with the winter trend—and I'm doing so with under-$200 options at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has always been my one-stop shop for the latest trends, so I wasn't shocked to see a ton of furry finds at the retailer. What did surprise me, however, were the prices. I didn't expect to see such rich-looking finds at such an approachable price point— many of which are on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, might I add.

Ahead, I've rounded up all of the fabulous (and affordable!) fur jackets I spotted at the retailer. These are jackets I plan on wearing with everything from my favorite denim and T-shirts to fancier cocktail dresses this season—and if you want to look like a wealthy socialite without breaking your budget, you should too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors