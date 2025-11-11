Fall and winter's leather trend might not be groundbreaking, but I would say its classic nature is almost the point. The material has been a staple of every It girl's cold-weather wardrobe, so I’m here to share my favorite pieces and how to style them in fresh ways for 2025.

Whether in the form of a long trench coat or a more subtle belt or beret, leather stands the test of time and is a forever essential in my personal rotation. It's actually the backbone of my minimalist wardrobe, so I'm sharing my favorite ways to style it for the new season—let's dive in.

A Classic Long Leather Trench

I know a leather trench may seem too edgy, but when worn with knits, jeans, or even other suiting, the fabric plays a fundamental role in keeping you warm while also letting you have a bit of fun. You can go full The Matrix and team your pick with black glasses, or just style it with the rest of your capsule wardrobe.

A Great Pair of Tall Boots

No matter the season, I think a black leather boot is a wardrobe staple. There is so much room to play—pointed toe, height, embossing, or nothing at all. You can find the chicest boot that best suits your needs. As a taller girl, I usually go for kitten heels.

The Black Leather Bag

A black leather bag is timeless, versatile, and chic. Much like a great leather shoe, a bag can be kept simple or made bolder with thoughtful material touches, like stamped and braided leather (hi, Bottega!). Between Phoebe Philo and Chanel, and wonderful brands like Freja, Mango, and Toteme, the possibilities are endless.

In A Revamped Pencil Skirt

A black leather pencil skirt is gorgeous for a night out, especially with a matching belt! Stellar! I’ve found that the style can come in so many different, unique patterns, too. My vintage Gucci embossed mini skirt is one of my all-time favorite finds, but opting for a plain or a subtly-printed option adds a bit of fun and elegance. You can keep the rest of the outfit simplistic, with a black turtleneck, tights, or a blazer.

An Unexpected Leather Accessory

Leather doesn’t have to dominate a look if you don’t want it to, though. A fun accessory, like a belt, hat, or gloves, can be a perfect way to add a touch of the fabric to any look. You can play with variety, texture, and even objects here (cue that vintage Hermès key clochette!).

