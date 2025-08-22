I believe there is a common misconception that minimalism has to be boring, quite basic, and trend-empty. As I consider myself a minimalist for the past ten years, I was inspired to create a wardrobe that is timeless and, yes, simple, but that also leaves room for interpretation and creativity. As we slowly move toward September, fashion month, and (more importantly) Autumn-Winter dressing, that got me thinking – how can I interpret some fall fashion trends into my refined wardrobe, without compromising my integrity and personal style? If I integrate a little trend, does that mean that I have to completely change my entire wardrobe and way I approach dressing?

As I played around in my closet, The Strokes blasting, I realized that working trends into my style doesn’t have to mean compromising anything. It just means that I have to shop smart and utilize different elements to my advantage. I have separated each ‘trend’ category into subcategories—dressing the trend ‘full throttle’ as I like to call it – that is, really making the trend speak while the accessories do minimal talking, and then dressing the trend ‘subtly’ which you can guess means quite the opposite – letting accessories whisper the trend while the clothing is grounded. Let’s dive in…

Pony Hair & Different, Unique Textures

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

If you know me, you would know that I am a girl who really appreciates full, rich textures—and pony hair is no exception. Taking cues from Khaite's Resort 2026 collection, unique fabrics and textures (like pony hair, mohair, and embossing) are surging for this upcoming season. This beautiful pony hair coat by Camilla & Marc is a favorite in my closet that I cannot wait to bust out as soon as one autumn leaf hits the ground.

Here, I have completely adopted the trend and let the coat do the talking. Paired with vintage '70s glasses, Chanel tuxedo ballet flats, and a leather Khaite bag, it is an eye-catching look yet doesn’t scream. The elements are all in unity, the coat can flourish, but I don’t feel uncomfortable or unlike myself. The black pony hair is full yet somehow subtle, and you can only really see its unique texture when the light hits it a certain way.

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Adopting the pony hair trend into a shoe or bag is the perfect way to stay minimalist while having some fun. My number one tip always is if you are going to participate in a trend but are hesitant to, adopting it into an accessory is the perfect solution. These The Row pony hair flats are a quirky addition, but don’t overload the outfit in any way. The beauty of minimalism is noticing those rich, textural elements in an outfit. Paired with Teurn Studios trousers, Lie Studio belt, a simple black silk tank top, and an Alaïa cape, I felt so chic and sophisticated. I love these flats and can’t wait to style them more come fall!

Suede

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Much like with the pony hair, I adore a full suede moment. I know suede isn’t groundbreaking for autumn, but there is something to be said about a classic that is always somehow in trend. With a beautiful brown neutral tone like this (ARMA, thank you!), the look pops but is at the same time refined and reserved. It speaks but in hushed, intentional tones. The vintage box bag (found on Etsy) and embossed Dolce heels add some elegance. I would love to walk around the Upper East Side in this number or go out for an early martini whilst there’s a crisp feeling to the air.

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

If doing a full suede coat isn’t your style, popping on a short suede jacket can look just as chic. It adds a bit of edge that enhances a minimalist look. I love wearing this jacket with a shorter dress and tights as the weather gets a bit chillier. Here I paired the suede jacket from Madewell x Alexa Chung with St. Agni black trousers, Bottega Veneta heels, Toteme bag, and a Camilla & Marc black dress that I used as a layered top.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Animal Print

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Okay, okay, don’t get scared—I know animal print can be a lot! Shown all over the fall/winter 2025 runways, cheetah, leopard, zebra, all animal prints (and textures) are going to be huge this season. Can you believe I still consider myself a minimalist, even whilst wearing head-to-toe leopard print? Again, the key here is the styling. I’m letting the print do all the conversing, whilst pairing the look with my favorite sunglasses (old The Row x Oliver People’s by the way), Jacquemus bag, Buck Mason white button-up shirt, and vintage Gucci heels.

All of the other elements are neutral, understated, and comfortable. Somehow, I felt so myself in this, and my heart surged with excitement, which is why it can be so fun to add some different elements to your wardrobe! Yes, scary, but also thrilling and cool. Also, wear just the pants or blazer if doing the full throttle is too much. Suit is by La Commune Magique.

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Still animal print, but yet again just integrated through footwear! These vintage Saint Laurent heels add a playful yet refined spirit to an otherwise very simple look. I kept it all silk to let the leopard pony hair stand out as an unexpected element. Paired with LESET Barb silk pants, Ròhe shirt, and The Row bag.

Over-Accessorizing

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I love jewelry, but some may say adding a belt, necklace, buckle, and clutch may be too much all at once; however, I am here to say no, it’s the perfect amount! Especially when over-accesorizing is major for this upcoming season (as seen on Chloé runways). I think it’s a beautiful way to show one’s tastes through jewelry and accessories. This outfit was kept extremely minimal to allow the accessories to shine. Front Row Shop top, Lie Studio x Moda Operandi necklace, vintage belt, those LESET pants again, YSL clutch, Bottega Veneta heels.

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Long necklaces—tassel necklaces, comb necklaces, Elsa Peretti-esque bottle necklaces aren’t going anywhere. Again, this look might be considered over-accessorized when it comes to the necklace and belt, but there is a subtlety to it, and the necklace pops as a unique accessory. This look has a bit of '70s flair (another trend on the rise for this fall, thanks again to Chloé and many other influences) with the J.Crew olive cord and vintage Armani button-down. It’s a look that feels fresh, perhaps minimal, but also timeless. I could have stepped right out of a dive bar in the '70s or a matcha bar now. I found this necklace in Paris, meant as a bottle to keep perfume around your neck. Elsa Peretti has always been a strong influence and inspiration. I think her influence and past icons will continue to inspire current trends, as what’s old becomes new again.

In fashion’s cyclical wheel, trends always come and go. But ultimately, it’s how we style ourselves that sets us apart. Minimalism doesn’t mean ignoring trends — it means embracing them in ways that still feel true to who we are.