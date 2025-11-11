This Cold Weather-Friendly Fabric Makes Any Outfit Feel Put-Together

When the temperatures chill, suede becomes my seasonal signature. It’s one of those rare fabrics that feels both refined and effortless—instantly adding depth, texture, and quiet sophistication to any look. From a perfectly cut jacket to the soft structure of a suede boot or bag, it brings warmth and polish in equal measure. This fall, I’m leaning into rich, tactile pieces, ones that elevate even the simplest jeans, knits, and dresses. Basically, my shopping carts are filled with suede this season.

Let’s start with boots. A pair of suede boots make jeans feel less casual and more curated. Slip them on with a slim-fit mid-wash jean, tuck the hem so you get a hint of the boot, pair it with a chunky knit and you’re effortless in the best way. Swap the jeans for a flowy midi dress with a slit and you’ve transformed those boots into something unexpected and fabulous for brunch or a city wander.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

Next: jackets. A suede cropped jacket—say the bronze tone or caramel hue—works like a dream. It sits perfectly over a simple tee and high-rise skinny jean. Or layer it over a ribbed turtleneck and wide-leg trouser for town-to-dinner. Then let’s take that jacket and dare to wear it over a slip dress and sneakers for the transition-season look: street-smart meets polished.

And of course, accessories matter. Enter the sleek silhouette of the Toteme T-Lock suede purse—think rich coffee brown or deep camel. It ties in beautifully with your suede pieces or acts as a statement with an all-black outfit. A knit sweater dress? Throw on a suede Khaite boot and you’re ready to go. A suede skirt and knit top? You’re suddenly elevated. The mix of materials—soft suede against ribbed or cable knit—locks in texture with confidence.

Here are a few pieces that are must-haves for fall.

