If you’re a longtime leather jacket fan, this is your reminder to consider a suede jacket this fall. The style has quickly gone from a seasonal trend to a closet essential, thanks to numerous fashion insiders endorsing it recently.

Suede isn’t necessarily groundbreaking in fall fashion, so consider this the perfect way to give your wardrobe a seasonal upgrade that will become a staple over time. It often comes in a chic mid-tone brown shade that can be paired with almost any autumn color, adding to its versatility. Plus, it’s the ideal finishing touch to summer dresses for a boho-inspired look, perfect for the new season.

Whether you choose a lightweight shirt jacket or a retro-style bomber, I found options for you across various price ranges from Zara, Mango, Madewell, and more. Below, I’ve listed every single one you should consider adding to your cart this season.